Cowboys' George Pickens Embraces Mamba Mentality, Reveals His NBA GOAT

Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing, entering its third week in Oxnard, California. Within one week, the team will be taking the field for its first game of the NFL preseason.

Unfortunately, Cowboys fans won't get to see starters suit up until the season opener against the division rival New York Giants, but luckily, the star players have been putting on a show during practice.

Perhaps no one has had a better start to camp than wide receiver George Pickens, who is looking to prove his breakout 2025 campaign was not a blip on the radar.

Pickens has consistently put on a show when he's on the field, and a large part of that can be attributed to his mentality, which is to always strive to be the best player on the field. He gave flowers to NBA legends Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, acknowledging he borrows his mindset from them.

George Pickens Embracing 'Mamba Mentality'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens goes through practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrik Walker of the team's official website asked Pickens about Kobe's legendary "Mamba Mentality," Pickens opened up about his desire to be the best, before sharing his thoughts on the NBA GOAT conversation.

“Oh, I kind of always had it, honestly. When you hear me say it doesn't matter what happens on the field or what happens off. I just want to do my best," Pickens said. “When I say sentences like that, it’s the mentality that I have. So just one day at a time, and keep getting better every day.”

That's what has allowed Pickens to overcome the off-field chatter about "immaturity" and being a "locker room cancer." As for who he belives is the best basketball player of all-time, he went full Gen Z and revealed, "LeBron James."

That may not be the popular take, but if Pickens can elevate his level of play to be the best wide receiver of his era, no Cowboys fan will complain.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Pickens hauled in 93 catches for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns, which were all career highs. He earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

With no long-term contract, Pickens once again has motivation to prove that he is deserving of a major payday, and if his training camp effort is any indication, he is well on his way.

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