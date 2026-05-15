Cowboys 2026 NFL Preseason Schedule Ends With Perfect Scenario

The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 regular season schedule is officially here. We now know when and where every game will take place, as the team prepares for what will hopefully be a return to the NFL postseason.

Dallas has a difficult schedule in 2026, so things won't come easily, with the Cowboys' campaign ranked as the fourth-most difficult schedule in the league. The Cowboys are also projected to travel more miles than 28 other teams around the NFL, thanks to the brief international trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

But before we can kick off the regular season against the division rival New York Giants in primetime on Sunday Night Football, we have to see how the team prepares throughout training camp and the preseason.

We don't know the exact date for Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, at this time, nor the dates for the preseason games, but we do know the trio of teams that the Cowboys will face leading up to the season opener.

Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As is usually the case for the Cowboys, who hold their training camp away from home, the first two preseason games will be on the West Coast against the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, respectively, before returning home to host the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale.

Over the next few weeks we will get to see how the roster develops and how the teams adapts to a new system with its revamped defense, but let's hope the signs are promising before Week 1 is staring us in the face.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 preseason schedule and list of opponents can be seen below.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Preseason Schedule & Opponents

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore and Caleb Downs go through a drill during practice at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Week 1: at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

Week 3: New Orleans Saints | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

* home game in bold

The return home to AT&T Stadium to cap off the preseason comes at the perfect time, because it will allow players extra time to rest and recover before the start of the regular season on Sunday, September 13.

Now that we know when and where every game will take place, let's the predictions and speculation begin.

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