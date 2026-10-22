The Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to an ugly start this season and are 2-4 as a result headed into Week 7's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles

However, in a historically poor NFC East division this season, the Cowboys still have a ton to play for. Remarkably, making the playoffs is still realistic for Dallas.

But if Dallas wants to make it to the postseason, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is making it clear he wants to see some improvement from wide receiver George Pickens in a key area.

Brian Schottenheimer Delivers Surprising Criticism of George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with the media on Thursday, Schottenheimer spoke at length about the improvement he wants to see from Pickens as a blocker in the running game.

There's no questioning Pickens' ability as a pass catcher. Even since he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's proven to be one of the league's best contested-catch receivers.

But Schottenheimer didn't hesitate to admit that when the Cowboys run the ball, the opposing defense often gets an easier chance at taking down running back Javonte Williams. Being a productive blocker has never been what Pickens is known for, but that might have to change.

"He needs to understand that he impacts us in the running game as well," Schottenheimer said of Pickens, per ESPN's Ed Werder. "You know, he's got to do the same thing in the run game — picking up safeties and blocking corners — just like Javonte does, picking up blitzes so he can catch balls. That's part of the team-first mindset, and GP does understand that. And you know when he's going, they're going to play soft inside. When he's not going, the safety gets pretty good runs at our backs, and that's going to improve.”

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, Schottenheimer credited Pickens for not getting emotional if he doesn't get the ball. That's been a topic of discussion so far this season, as Pickens has 52 targets compared to 69 for CeeDee Lamb.

“GP is one of those guys where I don't ever see him really affected in terms of you know the emotion. Does he get the ball? Does he not get the ball? If these guys play a lot of snaps, I think part of it is us rotating those guys through.

Pickens had tallied 33 catches for 428 yards and one touchdown so far this season.

He will have a chance to respond to Schottenheimer's challenge when the Cowboys visit the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

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