There have been a lot of lows for the Dallas Cowboys this season, but their latest loss has to be the worst.

We can basically copy and paste that every other week, but this time, it feels like a very true statement. The Cowboys not only blew a 31-10 second-half lead at home, but their defense allowed Joe Milton III to throw for 331 yards with three touchdown passes and a touchdown run.

Dallas has been picked apart by quarterbacks all season, so seeing a strong-armed signal caller like Milton carve them like a turkey on Thanksgiving isn't too shocking. Still, it stings since Milton was signed off the Cowboys' practice squad just a few short weeks ago and was making only his third start with the Eagles.

That performance has led to even more calls for head coach Brian Schottenheimer's job and while Jerry Jones remains firm on the fact that he won't fire the coach during the season, it also sounds as though he's lost confidence in Coach Schotty.

When asked what gives him confidence that Schottenheimer is still the right coach, Jones responded "nothing we've seen out here tonight." Jones reiterated that a change is not on his mind right now, but it's hard to see Schottenheimer returning for a third season following the team's continued poor performance this year.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that “nothing we saw out there tonight” gives him confidence in Brian Schottenheimer, but he reiterates that a change is not on his mind right now. pic.twitter.com/BipwLyTsE9 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 27, 2026

This season has been an epic failure from Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer calls a timeout against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After their latest loss, it's hard to understand how Jones isn't ready to make a move. Schottenheimer is now just 12-15-1 as a head coach and has not managed back-to-back wins since Week 13 last year. That's a shocking stat for any team, but even worse for one that has a $60 million quarterback in Dak Prescott, a stellar offensive line, and two wide receivers who make around $30 million per season in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

It was said throughout the offseason that Dallas could be a contender if they simply built an average defense, and Jones went out to do just that with a busy offseason. Even with multiple additions, and a new defensive coordinator, the results have been the same.

Dallas has an explosive, although inconsistent and predictable offense and one of the worst defenses in the league. Schottenheimer has been excused as Matt Eberflus lost his job after one season and Christian Parker had his play-calling duties stripped this year.

None of that has mattered, meaning it's time to point the finger at Coach Schotty and it sounds like Jones is ready to do exactly that. Or at least he might be when the season ends.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is seen against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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