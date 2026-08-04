Dallas Cowboys Injury Report After First Full-Pad Practice of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys took part in their first padded practice of training camp on Monday and there were some injury updates before practice, and one player suffered a new injury during practice.

Ahead of practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided some updates on three injured players, including safeties Jalen Thompson (hip flexor) and P.J. Locke (hyperextended knee) and cornerback Zion Childress.

Schotty said Locke "should be close to getting back" from his injury and Thompson is "doing great," but Childress' return will "probably be a little bit longer."

However, Locke was actually on the practice field for the Cowboys and took part in practice, although it isn't clear exactly how much he did. Even still, that's great news for the veteran safety.

The Cowboys head coach did not offer a timeline for Thompson or Childress, but it sounds like Childress will be out longer. We know Thompson has a hip flexor, but the specifics of Childress' hamstring injury remain unclear.

Thompson will be one of the starters at safety in 2026 after he inked a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency. Another free-agent signing, Locke is expected to have a depth role. Childress is fighting for a roster spot.

Cowboys injury updates after practice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Princeton Fant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of right now, it looks like the Cowboys got out of their first padded practice of training camp with just one injury.

Veteran tight end Noah Fant suffered an apparent leg injury during the session and had to be helped off the field before a cart took him to the back.

The injury occurred when Fant was blocking on a running play and collided with Dallas running back Israel Abanikanda. There haven't been any specific updates on his injury or its severity.

A former undrafted free-agent signing of the Cowboys in 2023, Fant is fighting for a roster spot, but his best chance to stick in Dallas is on the practice squad, where he has spent each of his three seasons in the NFL.

In that span, Fant has appeared in 11 games, playing mostly on special teams. He has recorded three combined tackles but doesn't have a catch in the NFL.

Other than the Fant injury, the Cowboys escaped from the first practice in pads mostly unscathed.

Dallas will be back in action for their next practice of training camp on Tuesday.

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