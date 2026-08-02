Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates After First Week of Training Camp

We are through one week of Dallas Cowboys training camp and there are some injury updates to talk about.

The Cowboys were fortunate to not have any players placed on the physically unable to perform or non-football injury lists to begin training camp despite having multiple candidates.

However, three different players have gotten injured since then. Dallas had a total of four players sit out at practice on Saturday, but one of them, Jake Ferguson, had a personal issue as the cause of his not taking part.

Here's what we know about the other three players as the Cowboys prepare to embark on their second week of traininig camp, which will feature the first padded practice on Monday.

Camp recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Winners & Losers

P.J. Locke (knee)

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locke sustained a hyperextended knee on Day 1 that led to his early exit from practice and he has been out ever since.

However, the expectation is Locke isn't dealing with anything serious and he shouldn't be out too long, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer noting Locke may be out just a few days.

Locke, who is slated to serve in a depth role in his first season with the Cowboys, has been spotted outside at practice, which is a good sign he's going to be just fine.

Jalen Thompson (hip)

Former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson, who has had a strong start to camp, came down with a hip flexor, the Cowboys revealed on Saturday.

As far as a timeline for his return, we don't have one just yet, but there hasn't been any indication his injury is a big concern.

Thompson was signed to a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency and is expected to be one of the starters at safety in 2026.

With both Thompson sidelined, Markquese Bell and Caleb Downs have gotten more run with the ones at safety.

Zion Childress (hamstring)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Childress, who is competing for a depth role at cornerback, was also added to the camp injury report on Saturday due to an unspecified hamstring injury.

His timeline to return is unclear, but as is the case with Thompson, there hasn't been any suggestion Childress will be sidelined for long.

That said, every day that Childress misses will hurt his quest to earn a backup job in Dallas.

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