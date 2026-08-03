Princeton Fant Injury: Dallas Cowboys Versatile TE Carted Off Field

The Dallas Cowboys have an injury concern in their tight ends room with Princeton Fant.

During the team's fourth training camp practice on Monday, which was also the first padded practice of the summer, Fant suffered an apparent leg injury and had to be helped off the field before he was carted to the locker room.

The injury occurred while Fant was blocking on a running play and banged legs with Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda.

Check out video of the play below.

Princeton Fant left on a cart after this collision: pic.twitter.com/f5ZkkFTWyn — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 3, 2026

The exact injury and its severity are unknown as of this writing.

The cart is typically a bad sign, but teams have been using it more and more for lesser injuries over the years, so it isn't the guaranteed awful sign of a significant injury it used to be.

Fant first entered the league in 2023 as an undrafted free-agent signing of the Cowboys out of Tennessee.

Over three seasons with the team, Fant, who has been a regular on the practice squad, has appeared in just 10 games and has never recorded a catch while playing mostly on special teams.

He has seen just 14 offensive snaps and 189 special teams snaps. In 2025, Fant saw action in just one game but did not see playing time on offense and played 11 snaps on special teams.

Fant faces an uphill climb to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster with guys like Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker positioned ahead of him on the depth chart.

Fant even faces extra competition for a practice squad spot after the Cowboys signed undrafted rookies Michael Trigg out of Baylor and DJ Rogers out of TCU.

While it remains to be seen how long Fant will be out, missing time will amount to a big blow to his chances of staying in Dallas.