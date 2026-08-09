Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates Following Practice No. 8 of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys took part in their eighth practice of training camp on Sunday and the pads were back on after Dallas practiced in just shells on Saturday.

Nobody was injured during practice on Day 10, although there is a new entrant on the training camp injury report in wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Thankfully, it doesn't appear to be anything serious, as he was outside with the rehab group.

We also received some positive news on linebacker Jaishawn Barham, cornerback Devin Moore and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, all of whom look to be progressing.

And, last but certainly not least, safety Jalen Thompson was once again in action after making his return to practice on Saturday.

Here's more information on all of the notable injured players at Cowboys training camp.

Jalen Thompson (hip) practices again

Former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an extended absence, Thompson has now suited up for the last two practices. This was his first session in pads since his injury.

Thompson suffered a hip flexor during the very first padded practice of camp and had been rehabbing ever since. Now, an important piece in the Cowboys' defense is all the way back.

One of the big-ticket acquisitions during the offseason, Thompson is going to start at safety for Dallas in 2026.

Barham (groin), Moore (groin), Bullard (groin) MVS (undisclosed) do rehab work

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaishawn Barham, Jonathan Bullard and Devin Moore are all dealing with groin injuries, but they appear to be moving in the right direction after they were outside with the rehab group on Sunday, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Valdes-Scantling is a new addition to the list of injured players, but it doesn't look like he's dealing with anything serious after he was also spotted with the rehab group, Nick Harris said.

Jaishawn Barham on the cords rehabbing a minor groin injury — expected back at practice soon.



the rookie … IS … having a great camp, overall. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/fJ1twFupVH — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 9, 2026

MVS is competing for what could be just one spot at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin all locked into roster spots.

Barham was expected to begin his career as the LB3, but he was making in-roads toward upsetting Dee Winters for a starting job before his injury.

Moore will be CB4, at best, and more likely CB5 behind DaRon Bland, Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel and Caelen Carson.

No update on Zion Childress (hamstring)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Childress has missed a handful of practices in a row with a hamstring injury. There was no update on him on Sunday.

All of this missed time is terrible news for Childress, who was already facing an uphill climb to make the roster.

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