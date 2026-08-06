Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates Following Third Padded Practice of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys took part in their sixth practice overall and the third in which the team was decked out in pads on Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer offered up some updates on Jalen Thompson, Devin Moore, Zion Childress, Jonathan Bullard, Alijah Clark, Tyler Guyton, Alijah Clark and DeMarvion Overshown.

Also, a few players were shaken up during practice, including Jaishawn Barham and Otito Ogbonnia.

Here's what Schottenheimer said about injured players during his presser before practice, and also a look at which Cowboys came up with an injury during the session on Day 7.

Not practicing

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Thompson (hip), Zion Childress (hamstring), Jonathan Bullard (hamstring) and Devin Moore (groin) did not take part in practice. Moore is the newest addition to the camp injury report.

Schottenheimer said Thompson is "doing great" but wasn't going to practice "because we have the off day tomorrow," so it sounds like he's close. Childress is "still a couple of weeks away," Schottenheimer added.

The Cowboys head coach didn't give a timeline for Bullard or Moore. Bullard has now missed multiple practices in a row.

Limited

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alijah Clark (ankle), who exited the previous practice with an ankle issue that at first sight looked to be serious, was limited Thursday. Great news for Clark, who is having an excellent camp.

DeMarvion Overshown (legs) was the other player limited for the Cowboys and it was due to soreness in his legs.

This is Overshown's second limited session in a row but there isn't any concern for him long term. The soreness is not related to his surgically repaired knee, ESPN's Todd Archer reported earlier in the week..

Returned to full practice

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Guyton (elbow), who was also dealing with some soreness that had him limited last practice, returned to full participation.

Injured at practice

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who has been having a great camp, left practice early with a trainer after a trip to the medical tent, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

It isn't clear what he's dealing with, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue for the third-rounder. Machota said he thought he heard Barham say he was good as he was walking off.

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia briefly exited to the medical tent during practice before eventually returning.

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