Latest Dallas Cowboys Injury Update Includes Good and Bad News for Defense

The Dallas Cowboys continue to deal with a few injuries on defense as the team works its way through training camp.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer met with the media on Saturday to share the latest injury updates that the team is dealing with as Dallas prepares for its joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 11.

And as expected, the team's injury issues continue to impact the defense.

Here are each of the players that Schottenheimer mentioned in his latest injury update:

Jaishawn Barham (groin)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham scared Cowboy fans a bit earlier this week when he had to leave practice on Thursday due to a groin injury.

Schottenheimer said that Barham will sit out during Saturday's practice but there doesn't appear to be much concern for the rookie moving forward.

He's had a strong training camp but will have to wait to get back into the fold.

Jalen Thompson (hip)

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson has been dealing with a hip injury during training camp, but he's one of the good pieces of news in the latest injury update.

Schottenheimer told reporters that Thompson will return to Saturday's practice as he works his way back to 100%.

One of the team's most notable offseason additions, Thompson shouldn't rush back as he looks to be a critical piece in the secondary of Dallas' new-look defense.

Jonathan Bullard (groin)

Bullard has been ruled out of Saturday's practice, per Schottenheimer.

Bullard signed with Dallas this offseason as an addition to what is already a talented defensive line. With 131 games of experience in the regular season, his return to full health will be a welcome sight.

Malik Hooker (personal)

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (24) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though it's not a designated injury, Schottenheimer said that Hooker will miss practice due to personal reasons.

Expected to be a starter in the secondary this season, Hooker's absence is notable but luckily for Dallas, it's not injury-related news.

Other Cowboys Ruled Out of Practice

Two more members of the Dallas secondary have also been ruled out of Saturday's practice:

- Zion Childress (hamstring)



- Devin Moore (groin)

The Cowboys defense already came into this offseason with a massive focus on improvement, and the multiple injuries certainly don't help lead the team towards its goal of turning things around under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Fortunately, the Cowboys still have over a month to get fully healthy before their Week 1 matchup on the road against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

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