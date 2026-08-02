Rookie Jaishawn Barham Emerging as Cowboys' Biggest Training Camp Star

Nearly six months after the 2025 NFL season came to a close, Dallas Cowboys fans were beyond excited to see the team take the field in Oxnard for training camp. There's plenty of renewed excitement surrounding the Cowboys following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

The former Philadelphia Eagles pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach brings a fresh perspective to the defensive side of the ball and has plenty of new faces to work with as the Cowboys aim to fix what was a glaring weakness last year.

Dallas used plenty of resources to shore up the defensive roster, which included bringing in veterans such as Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Cobie Durant, and Jonathan Bullard. They also had two first-round picks, both of which were used on defenders as they selected Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall and Malachi Lawrence at No. 23. While Downs and Lawrence have been living up to expectations, a different rookie defender has been stealing the show during camp.

Dallas Cowboys found a stud in Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 92nd overall pick in the 2026 draft, Dallas added Jaishawn Barham out of Michigan. Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis immediately called the selection a "draft heist," saying his versatility will make him a star.

Throughout the first week of training camp, it's clear that those comments weren't just hyperbole.

Barham, who split his time as an off-ball linebacker and an EDGE for the Wolverines, is listed as an inside linebacker for Dallas. During early practices, he spent the majority of his time there, but has also been seen moving to the edge. No matter where he lines up, however, it's impossible not to notice Barham.

He arrived at camp looking like anything other than a rookie, and has made one stellar play after another. Barham made multiple run stops during the first couple of practices, then on Saturday he made waves in pass coverage. Being able to hold his own in coverage was the only real question surrounding Barham, and he's quickly answering that.

Brian Schottenheimer has taken notice

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham has arguably been the biggest star on defense for the Cowboys during the early part of training camp. He's even earned the praise of head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Prior to their practice on Saturday, Schottenheimer was asked about the rookie. Coach Schotty said Barham was "dialed in" and sounded genuinely excited about what he has seen thus far. We still need to see what happens when the pads come on, but given the physicality Barham played with during his time at Michigan, it's fair to assume that adding the pads will only improve his stock.

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