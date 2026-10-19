Dallas Cowboys Legend 'Concerned' Jerry Jones Will Start Firing Coaches

The Dallas Cowboys keep finding a way to reach a new depth of despair on a weekly basis.

We thought things couldn't get worse than Week 3, when Dallas lost on a last-second field goal against the Baltimore Ravens. But we were proven wrong in Week 5, when the Cowboys lost to a winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers team starting an undrafted quarterback who also happened to be a rookie.

Surely the Cowboys would bounce back against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, especially with 10 days of rest.

Nope. The Cowboys came out lifeless and ultimately lost 23-13, and that score doesn't even do justice how ugly things were.

At this point, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin said he is past being "upset and angry" and he is now concerned.

The concern comes from his belief that "some of my friends" could get fired or "moved around."

"I'm beyond being upset and angry at the Cowboys," Irvin said on First Take on Monday morning. "I'm now concerned. There is no way you're going to lose the last three primetime games this year, the last five primetime games over the last couple of years and Jerry Jones, who loves to sell the Dallas Cowboys, is going to sit pat. So, I'm worried about some of my friends and who's in the hot seat and who's going to be moved around because I know what we see with the Dallas Cowboys cannot continue."

While we appreciate Irvin not wanting to see people he has a personal connection with get canned, the fact of the matter is that's just where the Cowboys are at right now.

The reality is, we can't think of one coach who deserves to keep their job after the debacle that has been the first six games of the 2026 season. We also know that simply rearranging personnel is not going to dig the Cowboys out of this current hole. Week 6 showed us that.

Who should get fired?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker is totally overmatched and is showing no signs of improving, and we're extremely skeptical Mike Pettine will be able to save the day.

But the issues start at the top with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is now 9-13-1 over a season plus.

Not only is Schottenheimer's ability as a head coach in question, to say the least, but his play-calling has been atrocious. The way the offense has played of late might be the biggest indictment.

With how big of an impediment Schottenheimer and Parker are on their respective sides of the ball, both should be cut loose.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Irvin is absolutely right when he says this just cannot continue as is and drastic change is needed, but we are not as confident as Irvin that Jerry Jones will actually do it.

Jones has continued to express faith in both Schottenheimer and Parker and we'll have to see Jones fire one or both to believe he's actually going to do it.

And even if Jones does take that step, it's hard to imagine he will be able to find replacements that will be able to right the ship in the short term.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —