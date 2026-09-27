The Dallas Cowboys are leaving Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a 1-2 record after a devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 on Sunday.

The Cowboys fell behind by two scores late in the third quarter but were able to mount a comeback and tied the game in the closing seconds, which we thought would send the game to overtime.

But Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a big completion with one second remaining on the clock and Ravens kicker Tyler Loop came through with a game-winning field goal.

If you can stomach them, here's the biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' crushing loss on Sunday.

More injury concerns for the secondary

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson (34) looks on after being called for a penalty against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if the Cowboys needed more injuries in their already banged-up secondary.

Starting safety Jalen Thompson exited the contest in the first half and did not return for the remainder of the game. He was listed with a hamstring injury.

Then, in the fourth quarter, cornerback Shavon Revel exited with a knee injury.

The Cowboys are already missing Malik Hooker (forearm), Cobie Durant (hamstring) and P.J. Locke (foot) in the secondary, with Locke set to miss four games after he was placed on injured reserve.

And, Dallas was already struggling in coverage before those injuries, so things are only going to get worse from here. Hopefully Hooker and Durant can make it back next week and Revel doesn't miss time because the Cowboys desperately need all three.

It might be time to pull the trigger on a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who the Cowboys are reportedly interested in and needed before the injuries.

Missed opportunities

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys crossed into Ravens territory eight times and five of those drives finished with three field goals, a blocked field goal and a fumble. Dallas was 3-for-5 in the red zone overall.

With how poorly the defense has played this season, and with how good the Ravens' offense is, the Cowboys needed to finish their drives more often, yet they weren't able to do that on Sunday.

Rushing attack finally shows up

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' Javonte Williams celebrates scoring their first touchdown with teammates REUTERS/Brian Snyder | REUTERS

Over the first two games of the season, the rushing attack wasn't able to get anything going, but that changed in Week 3.

Javonte Williams came alive with better blocking and recorded 98 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, good enough for over five yards per carry, which was a far cry from the three yards per tote he had over the first two games.

Non-existent run defense

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry in action with Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland REUTERS/Brian Snyder | REUTERS

Jerry Jones admitted this game against the Ravens was a bad matchup and we saw exactly why.

The Cowboys' run defense couldn't stop a nosebleed over the first two games of the season and the Ravens' elite rushing attack had its way with Dallas' unit on Sunday.

The Ravens finished with 192 yards and two scores on 38 carries, with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson combining for 139 of those yards.

Combined with shoddy pass defense, Christian Parker's unit just can't seem to do anything right and something has to give.

Special teams issues

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

We normally don't have anything bad to say about Brandon Aubrey, but that changed in Week 3.

The Cowboys kicker booted not one, but two kickoffs out of bounds during the game, which handed the Ravens the ball near midfield twice, something the Cowboys can't afford with their struggling defense.

Adding to that problem, the Cowboys also had one of Aubrey's field goals blocked, which proved to be a crucial play in the three-point loss.

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