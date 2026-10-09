Biggest Takeaways From Cowboys' Pathetic Week 5 Loss to Buccaneers

On Thursday, we warned of this being a classic trap game for the Dallas Cowboys and unfortunately it turned out to be just that, as the Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-16 in Week 5.

The Cowboys were heavily favored over the Bucs, who were 0-4 and starting an undrafted rookie quarterback. But the Cowboys looked like the winless team and failed in every way imaginable against Tampa Bay.

Dallas certainly looked the part of a team that was not only tired after three games in 12 days, but unprepared, too. But don't get it twisted: we're not letting Dallas off the hook because of that, There is just no excuse for how the Cowboys played.

With the Cowboys falling to 2-3 on the season after one of the more hideous performances you will ever see, here are the biggest takeaways.

More of the same on defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) dives for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward (27) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys needed to stop the run and force an undrafted rookie quarterback to beat them. Well, they failed at that.

Dallas was allergic to setting the edge, as we saw on the Emeka Egbuka touchdown run, and the defense wasn't much better up the middle, either.

A 72-yard Bucky Irving run that set up Tampa Bay's second score of the game should've never happened, but the Cowboys simply couldn't get off blocks and take the Bucs' running back down.

The Cowboys weren't much better in pass defense. DaRon Bland fell and allowed Tez Johnson to rip off a 64-yard catch that set up Tampa's third touchdown of the night, and he slipped again on a play later in the quarter and gave up a first down on a third-and-21, which led to Tampa eventually scoring on a field goal.

We saw more of the same issues in the pass-rush, also, which was able to get some pressure but again couldn't finish with sacks, the tackling was terrible and the Cowboys had multiple self-inflicted wounds with penalties to help Tampa Bay extend drives.

Talent is a problem, but Christian Parker has no answers to get this group back on track. This defense is completely lost in every aspect and there is no hope things are going to get better.

No help from the offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line Calijah Kancey (94) preassures Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys came out firing and made it look easy on the opening drive, but it was all downhill from there.

Dak Prescott was very off and the Cowboys had no answers for the heat Todd Bowles was bringing with the blitz and the offensive line didn't hold up good enough.

Running behind Tyler Smith worked early, but that eventually stopped and Dallas once again couldn't run the football.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted at halftime that he was not doing a good enough job calling the plays, especially when it comes to adjusting for the blitz, and he was right.

“I gotta call better plays, No. 1," Schotty said. "We’ll make some good adjustments right here, but it’s gotta start with me calling better plays.”

Schottenheimer should be out of a job at this point, but we won't hold our breath for that. It's definitely time to let Klayton Adams take over play-calling duties just to try something different because Schottenheimer has stunk all season long.

Another special teams blunder

Dallas Cowboys special teams Kavontae Turpin (9) returns a kick off against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have been abysmal on special teams this season and that continued on Thursday night.

With very little margin for error with the Cowboys trailing by 11 in the third quarter, KaVontae Turpin coughed up the football on a kickoff return and the Bucs ended up turning it into points.

You just cannot make this up.

DaRon Bland needs to be benched

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (1) rushes the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jones said this week that he isn't as concerned about Bland as fans are. He and the Cowboys' coaching staff need to wake up and meet the concern level fans have.

We already went over the two egregious blunders he had to allow big completions in the third quarter, blunders this putrid defense can ill-afford with how poorly it is playing overall.

Bland had an opportunity to redeem himself with a gift-wrapped pick-six in the fourth quarter, but, of course, he dropped it.

The Cowboys simply cannot continue running Bland out there on a weekly basis because he is not a starting cornerback. Hopefully Cobie Durant comes back next week. Even if he doesn't, the Cowboys need to try someone else on the boundary.

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