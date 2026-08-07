Dallas Cowboys Rookies Could Pull Off 53-Man Roster Upset at Wide Receiver

The wide receiver position is one of many the Dallas Cowboys have a battle at for a spot on the bottom of the depth chart.

Dallas has four players locked in at receiver with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turnpin, but there could still be one or two spots up for grabs behind those four.

Entering camp, one or two of Jonathan Mingo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Traeshon Holden were expected to grab the last spot or spots.

But Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News is instead projecting an upset, with his latest 53-man roster projection having seventh-round rookie Anthony Smith as the fifth and final receiver.

"The Cowboys have used Smith in intriguing ways," Hoyt said of his reason for picking Smith. "He’s caught a lot of screen passes. I wonder if they have a plan for him. The joint practices and preseason games will be huge for deciding this race."

Cowboys rookie WR Anthony Smith pic.twitter.com/n354eTM3za — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2026

Hoyt also shouted out undrafted wideout Camden Brown. While Hoyt believes the rookie is still a long shot, he's urging Cowboys fans to keep an eye on Brown, who is a strong candidate for the practice squad if he doesn't make the cut.

"Undrafted free agent wide receiver Camden Brown is someone to keep an eye on. He’s a longshot to make the roster, but he’s made some plays and could warrant a practice squad spot at this point," Hoyt said.

What makes Smith such an intriguing prospect is his speed. The East Carolina product posted a blazing-fast 4.32 40-yard dash time, which is especially impressive for his 6-foot-3 frame.

Brown starred at Georgia Southern during his final collegiate year, posting 1,079 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

Camden Brown with a TD grab. He’s been one of the UDFAs making a strong early impression pic.twitter.com/oWUlt8KNlS — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 1, 2026

Both Smith and Brown have made some standout plays in training camp, and Smith has shown some edge to him after a scuffle with cornerback Caelen Carson.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Smith and Brown have momentum, there is still a long way to go. Both players are going to have to show they belong when the Cowboys take the field for joint practices and preseason games.

Truth be told, it's hard to fathom the Cowboys carrying a rookie as their fifth and final receiver, even with the team having an elite duo and strong trio atop the depth chart.

If Lamb or Pickens gets hurt, the Cowboys will have a very shaky situation and that's where having another veteran will come in handy.

If the Cowboys do keep one of their rookies, we suspect the team will carry a sixth receiver in the form of one of the veterans or Holden.

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