Dallas Cowboys Lose All-Pro KaVontae Turpin on Opening Play vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys got hit with a notable injury to both their offense and special teams unit on the first play of Sunday night's Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

On the opening kickoff, Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin took a hard hit from multiple players and had to be tended to by the training staff on the sidelines shortly after.

Turpin was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game with a rib injury as the Cowboys headed into halftime trailing 17-0 to Green Bay.

KaVontae Turpin "Had Hard Time Breathing" After Rib Injury

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) returns a punt against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, Turpin visibly had trouble breathing when team doctors checked out his rib area and that he nearly fell to his knees due to the pain.

"When he came off the field, he was holding that left rib area. And when doctors started poking that area, his knees buckled out from underneath him. He was in obvious pain, had a hard time moving, had a hard time breathing."

Rib injuries are painful but depending on the severity, Turpin could avoid being placed on injured reserve. However, that's purely speculation at this point. Cowboys fans will have to wait for an official update from head coach Brian Schottenheimer after the game or during the week once the team returns back home to The Star in Frisco.

Turpin is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro selection as a returner. He currently leads the league in kick return yardage during the 2026 season and has finished as the league leader in that category the past two years.

On offense this season, Turpin has posted four carries for 39 yards along with two carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Who Replaces KaVontae Turpin in the Return Game?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) returns the punt for the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Turpin out, Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson took over on kickoff return duties during the first half.

Caleb Downs could take over punt return duties if Turpin misses extended time. He's listed as the backup on the depth chart along with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Downs had two punt returns during his college career and could provide a spark in that regard if Turpin misses Week 7's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

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