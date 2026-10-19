Dallas Cowboys Lose All-Pro KaVontae Turpin on Opening Play vs Packers
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The Dallas Cowboys got hit with a notable injury to both their offense and special teams unit on the first play of Sunday night's Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
On the opening kickoff, Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin took a hard hit from multiple players and had to be tended to by the training staff on the sidelines shortly after.
Turpin was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game with a rib injury as the Cowboys headed into halftime trailing 17-0 to Green Bay.
KaVontae Turpin "Had Hard Time Breathing" After Rib Injury
According to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, Turpin visibly had trouble breathing when team doctors checked out his rib area and that he nearly fell to his knees due to the pain.
"When he came off the field, he was holding that left rib area. And when doctors started poking that area, his knees buckled out from underneath him. He was in obvious pain, had a hard time moving, had a hard time breathing."
Rib injuries are painful but depending on the severity, Turpin could avoid being placed on injured reserve. However, that's purely speculation at this point. Cowboys fans will have to wait for an official update from head coach Brian Schottenheimer after the game or during the week once the team returns back home to The Star in Frisco.
Turpin is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro selection as a returner. He currently leads the league in kick return yardage during the 2026 season and has finished as the league leader in that category the past two years.
On offense this season, Turpin has posted four carries for 39 yards along with two carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.
Who Replaces KaVontae Turpin in the Return Game?
With Turpin out, Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson took over on kickoff return duties during the first half.
Caleb Downs could take over punt return duties if Turpin misses extended time. He's listed as the backup on the depth chart along with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.
Downs had two punt returns during his college career and could provide a spark in that regard if Turpin misses Week 7's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7