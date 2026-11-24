The Dallas Cowboys have put out their second injury report of the week ahead of the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

There was a bit of good news to report on Tuesday, as a total of two players were upgraded from estimated non-participants to limited participants, including one starter.

On the flip side, two other starters remained sidelined, and one of the team's wide receivers saw a downgrade in participation from the day prior.

Here's the full injury report for Tuesday.

Cowboys Tuesday injury report

Tommy Yarrish, DallasCowboys.com

The good news

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, the good news: both linebackers Dee Winters and Jaishawn Barham were upgraded on Tuesday, which gives both a chance to play against the Eagles.

Winters exited the Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans early with his knee injury and it didn't look good at the time, but clearly it wasn't as bad as initially believed. Barham sat out last week with a hip/groin issue.

Along with those two, more notable good news comes in the form of safety Jalen Thompson, who has now practiced in full for four straight sessions dating back to last week, when he was designated to return from injured reserve.

It looks Thompson has a good chance to get back on the field this week after missing all but three contests in 2026.

Also at safety, the door remains open for P.J. Locke to return from his concussion, although he's going to have to turn in a full practice on Wednesday to have a chance.

The bad news

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Jake Ferguson and guard Tyler Booker are status quo. Neither one has practiced since suffering their respective injuries and are on track to sit out yet again, which isn't surprising since both were expected to miss multiple games. They have each missed two games in a row.

If Ferguson is sidelined for another game, Luke Schoonmaker and James Mitchell will see increased roles for another week. Mitchell in particular was productive as a pass-catcher in Week 11, with the veteran grabbing two passes for 40 yards.

T.J. Bass will make his sixth start of the season in place of Booker. The veteran guard has not given up a sack this season and has provided solid run-blocking, also.

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who made progress on Monday when he was estimated to be limited, did not take part and is slated to miss his third consecutive game. That would mean increased run for KaVontae Turpin and Camden Brown.

The Cowboys will drop their final injury report of the week on Wednesday, complete with designations for players where applicable.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —