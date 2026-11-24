The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field at The Star on Monday afternoon for a brief walkthrough ahead of their Thanksgiving Day showdown against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas is fresh off a blowout win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, but will need to make a quick turnaround. With a quick turnaround come questions about health, and the Cowboys have several players who are continuing to deal with injuries.

The Cowboys dropped their first injury report of the week following Monday's session, with starting Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson among the players who did not participate. But while he did not participate in practice, he is making progress toward a return to the field.

Running back Tyler Goodson, who landed on injured reserve after his breakout game, is battling with ACL and MCL sprains, but also took a positive step forward right alongside Ferguson.

Jake Ferguson, Tyler Goodson Take Positive Step Towards Return

Cowboys RB Tyler Goodson and TE Jake Ferguson worked with the rehab group today pic.twitter.com/O719OvFPuc — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 23, 2026

While Goodson and Ferguson did not participate in the practice session, they were on the field and working with the rehab group and Britt Brown, associate athletic trainer and director of rehabilitation and return to play for the Cowboys.

In a photo shared by Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website, Ferguson was working on the cords, which is always a positive sign. Ferguson is recovering from a sprained left PCL and MCL, plus a low ankle sprain.

In Ferguson's absence, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell have been holding it down for the Cowboys at tight end, while Goodson's absence opened the door for Jashaun Corbin, who impressed the coaching staff with his performance against the Titans on Sunday evening.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And unfortunately for Goodson, he will still be out of action until at least Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams on December 20. That means Corbin will have more opportunities to impress, while Goodson continues to recover.

Ferguson, meanwhile, could return as soon as Thanksgiving if he comes along well in practice. Or, because of an extended lay-off after Thursday evening's game, the Cowboys could decide to give him one more week to recover before putting him back into the lineup in Week 13 on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. It will be something to monitor throughout the week.

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