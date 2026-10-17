4 Dallas Cowboys Facing Make-or-Break Game in Week 6 vs. Green Bay Packers

Change is afoot for the Dallas Cowboys going into their Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers.

During the week, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed there would be some "roster adjustments" following the embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

"I’m not going to get to a bunch of them. Obviously, there’s a competitive advantage. But there’ll be some roster adjustments you guys will see. Some will be more noticeable than others, and some will be subtle as you look at it," Schottenheimer said, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.

With the Cowboys looking for solutions to fix their issues on the defensive side of the ball, players who have been struggling this season are on the chopping block more now than ever.

On the flip side, changes might lead to increased opportunity for other players and they must make the most of it or else their opportunity may not last long.

Here's four Cowboys who land in either one of those categories.

DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) attempts to make an interception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bland is a weekly staple on this list and that isn't changing after his horrific performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We keep hoping Dallas will make a change with Bland struggling as badly as he is, yet that hasn't happened yet.

But with the Cowboys having strong desire for change this week after the Week 5 debacle, perhaps we see Bland's snaps decreased in Week 6.

If not, another poor performance may finally lead to Bland seeing his role reduced the following week, especially if Cobie Durant finally makes it back from injury.

Shavon Revel

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) during the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ameer Speed and Joey Porter Jr. are questionable, and Durant is out once again, so Revel could see a bigger workload against the Packers.

It's very clear the Cowboys are as open to change as ever and if Revel can play at a high level with whatever snaps he's given, a more robust role could be coming his way.

Malachi Lawrence

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence (57) rushes the line during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence played his best game as a pro in Week 5 and was one of the very few bright spots on the team. The rookie notched his first sack and had two pressures in total.

Schottenheimer stated Lawrence should see more playing time this week versus the Packers as a result of last week's showing.

"He's played very well. I think he's starting to show the flash and the acceleration and the ability to rush the passer that we knew we were getting when we drafted him. I think he had a very good game against Tampa Bay, and you'll see him get more opportunities," Schottenheimer said of Lawrence.

If he steps up to help Dallas' struggling pass-rush, Lawrence will remain in a bigger role. If he doesn't, it might be back to his old one, which was already fairly sizeable.

Von Miller

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller (40) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller has been a total disappointment, but at least he has taken accountability for that.

"It's time for me to get rolling, too," Miller said. "I would like to point the finger at myself. If I get two plays, I need to find a way to make an impact on those two plays. If I get 10 (plays), I definitely should be able to have an impact on 10 plays.

"And don't let me get 15 and 20 plays. I have to be able to do something. And this Sunday, I'm just pointing the finger at myself. I have to make an impact with the type of burn that I'm able to get."

Last season, Miller notched his first sack with the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. He'll be hoping for a repeat this week or else his already dwindling role might get even smaller or cease to exist entirely.

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