Cowboys Injury Report Rules Out Starting Cornerback for Packers Game
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football and they look to erase the bad taste in their mouth from a shocking Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
That loss was on Thursday Night Football, which means Dallas has had the past 10 days to prepare for this showdown. Their focus has been on trying to improve their defense, which was unable to slow down undrafted free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels. They're now going to be tasked with facing Jordan Love, and unfortunately, there are still multiple injuries to worry about on defense.
Dallas released their Friday injury report and there's a glimmer of hope that one defensive starter can return, with DeMarvion Overshown being listed as questionable. They should also have Joey Porter Jr. back, who missed Week 5 due to an illness, but has been dealing with an ankle injury. Porter was a full participant, as was left tackle Tyler Guyton, who suffered a back injury last week.
That said, the Cowboys still won't have Cobie Durant, who was one of two players ruled out. With the game just days away, here's a look at the Cowboys and Packers injury report heading into practice.
Dallas Cowboys Week 6 injury report
OUT:
Cobie Durant, CB, Hamstring
Drew Shelton, OT, Hamstring
QUESTIONABLE:
DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Hamstring
L.T. Overton, DT, Foot
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Ankle
Ameer Speed, CB, Knee
Green Bay Packers Week 6 injury report
OUT:
Jonathan Ford, DT, Calf
Javon Hargrave, DT, Achilles
Skyy Moore, WR, Ankle
Benjamin St.-Juste, CB, Hamstring
DOUBTFUL:
Jordan Riley, DT, Achilles
QUESTIONABLE:
Aaron Banks, G, Knee/Toe
Anthony Campbell, DT, Ankle
Brandon Cisse, CB, Hip
Jacob Monk, IOL, Quad
Savion Williams, WR, Ankle
DeMarvion Overshown called a long shot for Week 6
Durant has been ruled out after not participating on Friday, but we still don't know about DeMarvion Overshown. The linebacker was named alongside Durant as a "long shot" to play by head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
The defense could use a shot in the arm, but we shouldn't hold our breath that Overshown will provide that in Week 6.
Jalen Thompson working out with trainers
Dallas made one big move in free agency this offseason, signing veteran safety Jalen Thompson. The Cowboys hoped he would bring stability to their secondary, but he suffered a hamstring injury during their Week 3 loss against the Baltimore Ravens and was placed on the IR.
Thompson is eligible to return in Week 8 when they play his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. There's hope that he will be on the field for that game, especially since he's been working with trainers this week.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.