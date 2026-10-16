Cowboys Injury Report Rules Out Starting Cornerback for Packers Game

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football and they look to erase the bad taste in their mouth from a shocking Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That loss was on Thursday Night Football, which means Dallas has had the past 10 days to prepare for this showdown. Their focus has been on trying to improve their defense, which was unable to slow down undrafted free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels. They're now going to be tasked with facing Jordan Love, and unfortunately, there are still multiple injuries to worry about on defense.

Dallas released their Friday injury report and there's a glimmer of hope that one defensive starter can return, with DeMarvion Overshown being listed as questionable. They should also have Joey Porter Jr. back, who missed Week 5 due to an illness, but has been dealing with an ankle injury. Porter was a full participant, as was left tackle Tyler Guyton, who suffered a back injury last week.

That said, the Cowboys still won't have Cobie Durant, who was one of two players ruled out. With the game just days away, here's a look at the Cowboys and Packers injury report heading into practice.

Dallas Cowboys Week 6 injury report

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Cobie Durant, CB, Hamstring

Drew Shelton, OT, Hamstring

QUESTIONABLE:

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Hamstring

L.T. Overton, DT, Foot

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Ankle

Ameer Speed, CB, Knee

DeMarvion Overshown officially questionable. So is Joey Porter Jr., who was limited Friday. Brian Schottenheimer said Overshown would be a long shot to play. pic.twitter.com/mqcjDHimxk — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 16, 2026

Green Bay Packers Week 6 injury report

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. eludes Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Jonathan Ford, DT, Calf

Javon Hargrave, DT, Achilles

Skyy Moore, WR, Ankle

Benjamin St.-Juste, CB, Hamstring

DOUBTFUL:

Jordan Riley, DT, Achilles

QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Banks, G, Knee/Toe

Anthony Campbell, DT, Ankle

Brandon Cisse, CB, Hip

Jacob Monk, IOL, Quad

Savion Williams, WR, Ankle

DeMarvion Overshown called a long shot for Week 6

Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durant has been ruled out after not participating on Friday, but we still don't know about DeMarvion Overshown. The linebacker was named alongside Durant as a "long shot" to play by head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The defense could use a shot in the arm, but we shouldn't hold our breath that Overshown will provide that in Week 6.

Jalen Thompson working out with trainers

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson looks on after being called for a penalty against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas made one big move in free agency this offseason, signing veteran safety Jalen Thompson. The Cowboys hoped he would bring stability to their secondary, but he suffered a hamstring injury during their Week 3 loss against the Baltimore Ravens and was placed on the IR.

Thompson is eligible to return in Week 8 when they play his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. There's hope that he will be on the field for that game, especially since he's been working with trainers this week.

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