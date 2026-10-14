Cowboys' Plan For Malachi Lawrence Could Make Von Miller Completely Irrelevant

The Dallas Cowboys are want to give rookie edge rusher Malachi Lawrence a push this week and that could spell trouble for veteran edge rusher Von Miller's role with the team.

On Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer heaped praise on the first-year edge rusher and noted how Lawrence had a very good game last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, something we pointed to in our stock report.

Adding to that, Schottenheimer said the plan is to give Lawrence more snaps moving forward, which fits into the promise Schotty made for changes in Week 6.

"He's played very well. I think he's starting to show the flash and the acceleration and the ability to rush the passer that we knew we were getting when we drafted him. I think he had a very good game against Tampa Bay, and you'll see him get more opportunities," Schottenheimer said of Lawrence.

Lawrence had his best game as a pro last week with two pressures and his first career sack, which depressingly puts him in a tie for the team lead, and he added one run stop for good measure.

Nothing Earth-shattering, but definitely a step in the right direction after he has had a quiet start to his career. And, with the defense struggling badly and desperately needing some change, it only makes sense to give Lawrence a longer look.

Bad news for Von Miller?

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller (40) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Lawrence set to get more snaps, someone is going to pay the price, and that someone could and should be Von Miller.

Miller has been a massive disappointment through five games. He might be delivering on being a Hall of Fame teammate, but he has not delivered on the actual football field, with Miller tallying six pressures and zero sacks thus far, per Pro Football Focus.

Another glaring issue, especially in Week 6, was his run defense. Miller just could not set the edge against Tampa Bay and the Cowboys paid the price for it.

But, hey, it's OK. Miller said the Cowboys aren't paying him for what he does on the football field.

As Miller has struggled to get anything going this season, he has also begun to see less snaps. He had a season-high 29.6% in the second game of the season, but since then he has been on the field for 25%, 25.5% and then a season low 13.9% of plays.

With Miller simply not being effective through five contests, the youth movement in Dallas should come at his expense.

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