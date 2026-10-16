Cowboys' Mike Pettine Officially Arrives, Details How He'll Help Christian Parker

The Dallas Cowboys made some shake-ups to the defensive staff ahead of the team's Week 6 primetime showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Dallas hired former Cleveland Browns head coach and Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine to serve as a senior defensive analyst under defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Pettine will be helping Parker formulate weekly game plans and will bring some much-needed experience to the defensive staff.

Pettine and the Cowboys have been in conversations about a potential role on Parker's staff since the spring, but he wanted some time away to relax and enjoy time with his family, even if some Cowboys beat writers want to use Pettine's arrival to drum up drama.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But when the Cowboys called a second time, Pettine couldn't say no.

Pettine and Parker previously worked together in Green Bay, so there is a sense of trust and familiarity. As Pettine said when speaking to the media on Friday for the first time: “When somebody you care about reaches out, I just felt like I needed to answer the call.”

Mike Pettine Opens Up On New Role With Cowboys

New Cowboys senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine said he’s here to support Christian Parker and Brian Schottenheimer. On gameday he’ll be in the booth as “another set of eyes.”



On Dallas’ defensive issues: “It’s a lot of little things.” pic.twitter.com/acrIAadXs5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 16, 2026

While Parker will remain on the sidelines during game days, Pettine will be his eyes in the booth. Pettine knows that there is along way to go for the Cowboys' defense, but because of his experience he will be bringing a wealth of knowledge on what not to do.

"I think that’s key, is learning from others’ mistakes," Pettine said. "As much as you think you’re prepared for it, you’re really not until you get into it. And I think that’s where I’ll be able to help.”

Because Pettine is joining the operation late, he knows that he has a lot to catch up, but he's confident he will be able to help the team along the way.

“It’s been a busy week, but when somebody you care about reaches out — I just felt I needed to answer the call," Pettine added. “I'm just trying to hit the ground running here, and I feel like I'm trying to sip water from a fire hose, but trying to get caught up on all the film and make observations here and there.

“I'm just here to support [Parker], both him and Schotty, and the rest of the defensive staff, in any way I can.”

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hopefully, the addition of Pettine will help the Cowboys' as they look for a midseason turnaround. Dallas will also benefit from key several key players returning from injury, after a flurry of injuries plagued the roster throughout the first five weeks of the season.

There is still a long way to go, but luckily, the Cowboys are showing an effort to improve and they are bringing in a man who everyone is comfortable with. Their first opportunity to show improvement will come on Sunday Night Football against Pettine and Parker's former team.

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