Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 6: Betting Odds, & Preview

The Dallas Cowboys return to action on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 for the team's second straight primetime outing. After an embarrassing setback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home last week, the team hits the road and makes the trip to Lambeau Field.

Dallas enters Week 6 as a slight 1.5-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers on the road, after initially opening as a slight favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Green Bay has dominated the Cowboys over the last 10 games, with the Packers holding a commanding 8-1-1 record over that span. After last week's struggles and the poor performance from the defense over the past five weeks, the Cowboys will have their work cut out for them.

And with a putrid defense, the oddsmakers are anticipating a high-scoring affair, with the over/under set for a whopping 53.5 total points.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes the field to face the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has taken some efforts to improve on defense ahead of Week 6, including the hiring of veteran defensive mind MIke Pettine to serve as a senior defensive assistant for Christian Parker, so we'll have to see whether he can make an immediate impact on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth, while Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung provide updates from the sidelines throughout the night.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday night's action ahead of Week 6 of the 2026-27 campaign can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw the ball during the game against the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Lambeau Field

TV Info: NBC & Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys +1.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +100, Packers -120

After this weekend's game, the Cowboys will have an extra day of rest as they begin preparations for a third consecutive primetime game. Dallas will return to action in Week 7 against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football on October 26.

Next week's game could go a long way in deciding who ultimately comes away with the NFC East title this season, with the division currently completely up in the air.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —