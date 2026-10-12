The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in a reinforcement on the coaching staff to help defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Monday, the Cowboys hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine to serve as a senior defensive assistant with the goal of helping Parker.

"Had a chance to work with Pettine for a number of years, along with the Jets, and he's gonna be here in a role to support everything that [Christian Parker] is leading and guiding, and we are really, really excited," Schottenheimer said. "They worked together in Green Bay, and this is actually something the C.P. and I talked about when we first hired him."

In 2019 and 2020, Parker was a defensive quality control coach under Pettine, who was the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, a job Pettine held in 2018, also.

Schottenheimer noted there was at least one other candidate for the job, but ultimately the Cowboys decided to go with Pettine because of his experience with the 3-4 defense.

I think Pet's experience, not only in football, but as experience in this system, of what we do, is understanding of the 3-4 family," Schotty said.

Why Cowboys hired Mike Pettine

Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The hiring of Pettine comes amid the Cowboys having serious struggles on the defensive side of the ball. Despite a total revamp of the defense, Dallas has one of the worst units in the NFL.

But it isn't just about the play on the field, as Parker has looked overmatched in his first year as a play-caller and it's very clear Dallas could use another voice in the defensive room to help Parker figure out how to right the ship.

Pettine is a good choice to be that guy thanks to his wealth of experience. It also helps that Parker is familiar with Pettine, which will make this a more comfortable situation for the defensive play-caller.

This move also amounts to an admission that, for whatever reason they may believe, the Cowboys fully realize that Parker needs help. We definitely can't be mad at that.

Mike Pettine's coaching experience

Minnesota Vikings Assistant Head Coach / Outside Linebackers Mike Pettine talks to players on the bench during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pettine has extensive experience as a defensive coach in the NFL. He started as a coaching assistant with the Baltimore Ravens in 2002 before being promoted to assistant defensive line coach in 2004 and then outside linebackers coach in 2005.

He then served as the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets, Buffallo Bills and Packers in the years that followed. In between those stints, Pettine was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and a consultant with the Seattle Seahawks.

More recently, he was with the Chicago Bears as a senior defensive assistant in 2021, so he's familiar with his current role, and he was assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach with the Minnesota Vikings from 2022 through 2025.

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