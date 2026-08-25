When Will Dallas Cowboys Unveil NFL Rivalries Uniform?

The NFL continues to take steps toward a complete "Nike-ification" of the league's uniforms and adding more ways for fans to spend their hard-earned dollars. The latest venture is the league's "Rivalries" alternate uniforms, which made their debut last year.

This season, a new batch of "Rivalries" threads dropped to mixed reviews, but the Dallas Cowboys are still waiting.

Every season, two divisions will get their turn to put "Rivalries" looks on display, and for 2026, it was the AFC South and NFC North. Last season, the AFC East and NFC West kicked off the campaign.

So, when will the Cowboys be debuting their "Rivalries" uniforms? Luckily, fans won't need to wait too much longer for a fresh new look in Big D.

Dallas Cowboys' "Rivalries" Uniforms Coming For 2027

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas will get their turn to rock a new look in 2027, when the "Rivalries" craze makes its way to the NFC East (Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders) and AFC West (Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers).

According to the league's uniform policy, once the "Rivalries" uniforms are introduced, they stay in the team's uniform rotation for there years -- or until they get a revamped "Rivalries" look.

An exact date for when the uniforms will be unveiled is not yet determined, but you can expect to learn more once the offseason rolls around. Considering how traditional the Cowboys' uniforms have been throughout the years, it will be interesting to see what tweaks are made and how drastic of a change the alternate look will be.

Entering this season, the Cowboys will have their Primary White uniform that is worn for home games, the Navy Blue uniform combo that is worn on rare occasions, the Classic throwback look for Thanksgiving, and the fan favorite All-White Arctic uniform.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Cowboys wore their All-White Arctic helmets and pants with the navy blue jerseys for the first time in franchise history when they faced the Washington Commanders late in the season, and the look was well-received, so we'll have to see if they bust out that unique combination again in 2026.

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