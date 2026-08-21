Von Miller Rolled Out of Bed & Impressed in First Team Reps at Cowboys Training Camp

Before and after signing with the Dallas Cowboys, veteran edge rusher Von Miller said he could roll out of bed and get after the quarterback.

"As far as rolling out of bed and getting sacks, I can still do that," Miller said. "I can walk into eight of those... it's still in there."

On Thursday, when he did his first team work at practice, Miller pretty much delivered on that statement.

According to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com, Miller picked up a pressure on one of his first reps during team period at the Cowboys' final training camp practice in Oxnard.

"So um, yeah, Von Miller still has tread on those tires — gets pressure on one of his first (and very limited) reps in team drills," Walker said.

The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt noted that Miller quickly made him a believer after watching his limited reps.

"It’s early, but I think I believe Von Miller’s claim that he could roll out of bed and get eight sacks," Hoyt wrote.

It would appear Miller took part in about a handful of team reps during the session as the Cowboys ramp him up.

What to expect from Von Miller

NFL player Von Miller looks on before King Green fights Terrance McKinney in a lightweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to be completely confident in a 37-year-old edge rusher making a huge impact, but there's definitely reason to be believe Miller can, especially after his team period debut.

Just last season, Miller posted nine sacks and 36 pressures while playing just 37% of the snaps for the Washington Commanders. We'd expect a similar workload for him with the Cowboys this season, although Miller thinks he's still capable of more.

"Am I going to go out here and just beat somebody to death for 60 plays a game? Probably not, but it's still in there," Miller stated, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "It's still in there and I can still win a lot of these reps, especially when it's crunch time."

Along with his pass-rushing prowess, Miller brings experience and he can be a mentor to young edge rushers like Malachi Lawrence and Donovan Ezeiruaku, which will be invaluable for both.

"I've known Donovan for two years now, and that relationship kinda happened naturally," he said. "I've always had a young guy that I've taken a liking to — whether it was Shaq Barrett, [etc.]. There's always been one guy in the room that's been my guy."

Miller might not be the player he once was, but the Cowboys are still getting a player capable of making enough of an impact to put the pass-rush over the top in 2026.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —