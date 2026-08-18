What Von Miller Said in First Media Availability Since Signing With Cowboys

For the first time since he signed with the Dallas Cowboys, veteran edge rusher Von Miller answered questions from the team's media on Tuesday.

Miller, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, per reports, will take part in practice on Tuesday, although it remains to be seen exactly how much he'll do.

Regardless, he was ready to share his thoughts on joining the Cowboys and more before the session took place. You can check out Miller's full presser right here, but keep scrolling for the most important nuggets from his media session before practice on Tuesday.

A dream come true

A view of the Star logo before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller has made it quite clear in the past that it has always been a dream to play for the Cowboys, and he reiterated that on Tuesday.

"It's like the movie Inception — a dream inside a dream," Miller said.

Of course, Miller is a Texas native and grew up a Cowboys fan. He also played his college ball at Texas A&M.

"It would be great to be a Dallas Cowboy," he admitted last month. "I grew up here in Dallas. I've always had a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys."

What he has left at 37

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller is up there in age at 37 years old, but he showed last season he still has something to offer after tallying nine sacks while only playing 37% of snaps.

The future Hall of Famer believes he's still got more to give in 2026.

"I can still play football. But I can still contribute in other ways. On my Super Bowl teams, it was not one person that got it done," he explained.

"To win a championship, that's my No. 1 goal. As far as rolling out of bed and getting sacks, I can still do that," Miller added. "I can walk into eight of those... it's still in there."

A Hall of Fame teammate

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) greets defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) during a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Miller is going to Canton for his illustrious playing career, but he also thinks he deserves a spot in The Hall for how good of a teammate he is.

"If there’s a hall of fame for that, I’m going in first ballot," Miller said. "To be honest, I’m probably the best teammate that’s ever played in the NFL.”

Being a good teammate didn't always come naturally to Miller. He admits it's something he has learned to become and improved at over the years, and he had some good guys to learn from, too.

"My love for my teammates started at Texas A&M," he added. "And then it went over to the Denver Broncos and you just build on that, especially when you get around other great teammates, like Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, Champ Bailey.

"You just watch those guys, you watch how they handle the perception of everyone else looking at them and they're able to use that to get more out of everybody else and I'm in that position now, too, and that's the same thing that I'm doing."

Miller's experience is going to be huge for the Cowboys' defense as a whole, and especially for young edge rushers like Malachi Lawrence and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Negotiations for No. 40

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller wants his No. 40, but that is currently owned by fullback Hunter Luepke. Miller said he has already made a few offers to Luepke, including a lifetime supply of chicken.

"I'm sure we can figure something out," Miller said. "But whether it does or not, I'm here to win the Super Bowl — the number will be nice but that's an afterthought."

Cowboys OLB Von Miller will wear No. 40 in today’s practice, but he still has some negotiating to do to take it from FB Hunter Luepke for the regular season.



He said he’s made a few offers including a lifetime supply of chicken 😂 pic.twitter.com/8KMfLPtBqh — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 18, 2026

Miller added that he will not wear No. 94 because of his respect for Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware.

If Luepke passes up the chicken, we'd have to seriously question his judgement.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —