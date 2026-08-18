What Von Miller Said in First Media Availability Since Signing With Cowboys
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For the first time since he signed with the Dallas Cowboys, veteran edge rusher Von Miller answered questions from the team's media on Tuesday.
Miller, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, per reports, will take part in practice on Tuesday, although it remains to be seen exactly how much he'll do.
Regardless, he was ready to share his thoughts on joining the Cowboys and more before the session took place. You can check out Miller's full presser right here, but keep scrolling for the most important nuggets from his media session before practice on Tuesday.
A dream come true
Miller has made it quite clear in the past that it has always been a dream to play for the Cowboys, and he reiterated that on Tuesday.
"It's like the movie Inception — a dream inside a dream," Miller said.
Of course, Miller is a Texas native and grew up a Cowboys fan. He also played his college ball at Texas A&M.
"It would be great to be a Dallas Cowboy," he admitted last month. "I grew up here in Dallas. I've always had a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys."
What he has left at 37
Miller is up there in age at 37 years old, but he showed last season he still has something to offer after tallying nine sacks while only playing 37% of snaps.
The future Hall of Famer believes he's still got more to give in 2026.
"I can still play football. But I can still contribute in other ways. On my Super Bowl teams, it was not one person that got it done," he explained.
"To win a championship, that's my No. 1 goal. As far as rolling out of bed and getting sacks, I can still do that," Miller added. "I can walk into eight of those... it's still in there."
A Hall of Fame teammate
Miller is going to Canton for his illustrious playing career, but he also thinks he deserves a spot in The Hall for how good of a teammate he is.
"If there’s a hall of fame for that, I’m going in first ballot," Miller said. "To be honest, I’m probably the best teammate that’s ever played in the NFL.”
Being a good teammate didn't always come naturally to Miller. He admits it's something he has learned to become and improved at over the years, and he had some good guys to learn from, too.
"My love for my teammates started at Texas A&M," he added. "And then it went over to the Denver Broncos and you just build on that, especially when you get around other great teammates, like Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, Champ Bailey.
"You just watch those guys, you watch how they handle the perception of everyone else looking at them and they're able to use that to get more out of everybody else and I'm in that position now, too, and that's the same thing that I'm doing."
Miller's experience is going to be huge for the Cowboys' defense as a whole, and especially for young edge rushers like Malachi Lawrence and Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Negotiations for No. 40
Miller wants his No. 40, but that is currently owned by fullback Hunter Luepke. Miller said he has already made a few offers to Luepke, including a lifetime supply of chicken.
"I'm sure we can figure something out," Miller said. "But whether it does or not, I'm here to win the Super Bowl — the number will be nice but that's an afterthought."
Miller added that he will not wear No. 94 because of his respect for Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware.
If Luepke passes up the chicken, we'd have to seriously question his judgement.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.