Dallas Cowboys Predicted to Receive 6 Prime-Time Games in 2026

Despite winning just seven games during the 2024 season, the Dallas Cowboys remained a big draw in 2025.

There was still plenty of intrigue despite the losses the prior season with a new head coach taking over in Brian Schottenheimer, plus they picked up polarizing wide receiver George Pickens. For some added drama, the Cowboys also surprisingly traded away Micah Parsons, leaving their defense without a leader.

Dallas wasn't expected to be a great team with all this going on, and that proved to be the case. They were one of the worst defenses any team has fielded in recent memory, something their high-powered offense was unable to overcome. Still, they were constantly on prime-time television, with six games last year being in the national spotlight.

This season, there's more hope as Schottenheimer will still have all 11 starters from his impressive offense. That includes Pickens, who was kept with the franchise tag. Dallas even made vast improvements to their defense, adding Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, Dee Winter, Jalen Thompson and more.

Cowboys should be heavily featured in prime-time

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Throw in their new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, and the excitement is real this time. Even with that being the case, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox doesn't see them getting any extra games in prime-time. Knox predicted the teams that will have the most games in prime-time this season, and has Dallas tied with the Buffalo Bills and defending NFL champions, the Seattle Seahawks, with six.

This isn't a case of Knox saying the Cowboys might not be better this season. Instead, he believes they will continue to be one of the most pushed teams due to the fact that they could be in the playoff picture.

"Beyond the fact that the Cowboys are an attention-grabbing and divisive team—plenty of folks tune in to see them lose—is the reality that they could be back in the playoff conversation this season," Knox wrote.

As Knox pointed out, the record doesn't always seem to matter when it comes to the Cowboys. Fans will tune in to watch them lose and sports shows will discuss them ad nauseam regardless of the outcome of their games. In all honesty, the national networks seem to feature Dallas even more when they lose.

Dak Prescott a key factor in 2026 visibility

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for an open receiver against the New York Giants. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defensive changes and potential playoff push will help the Cowboys, but another factor that keeps them in the spotlight is Dak Prescott.

Prescott is the face of the franchise and is coming off a sensational season. With so much continuity around him, Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis says Prescott should be taken seriously as an MVP candidate.

Like the team itself, Prescott helps with the visibility since fans will tune in to see if he can live up to the expectations, whereas detractors will also watch, ready to pounce on the tiniest miscue.

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