Revisiting Cowboys' Micah Parsons Trade After 2026 NFL Draft: Full Compensation

The Dallas Cowboys can now officially close the chapter on the Micah Parsons era, with the 2026 NFL Draft in the books. Now that the 2026 draft has played out, we now know the full compensation Dallas received in return for the All-Pro pass rusher.

Before the 2025 regular season, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

It's time for Jerry Jones to reflect on his decision to move Parsons and pick up some valuable picks that allowed the team to receive an impressive haul in return.

Let's take a closer look at how the trade looks in restroprect.

Dallas Cowboys' Full Micah Parsons Trade Return

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Packers Receive: Micah Parsons

Cowboys Receive: Kenny Clark (DT, Green Bay Packers), Quinnen Williams (DT, New York Jets), Malachi Lawrence (EDGE, UCF), Devin Moore (CB, Florida), LT Overton (DL, Alabama)

Jerry Jones and the front office wasted no time flipping its return for Parsons to add impact players on the defensive side of the ball. Jones was adamant that paying multiple players was better than one, and the trade return shows just how well the strategy may have paid off.

Dallas immediately used one of its extra 2027 first-rounders at the NFL trade deadline to land All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets. The Cowboys will send New York the higher of their two first-rounders next year as a result of the trade. Dallas also sent a 2026 second-rounder to New York.

The Cowboys then used the 2026 first-round pick (No. 20 overall) to complete a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on draft day. Dallas moved to No. 23 overall and picked up two fourth-round picks in the process. Those picks turned into Lawrence, Moore, and Overton.

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the full haul, the Cowboys take on an increased annual cost of $7.5 million for the five players. Green Bay, meanwhile, extended Parsons with a record-setting four-year, $188 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

It's hard not to be impressed by the return for Dallas.

Sure, Lawrence, Moore, and Overton will have to prove themselves at the next level, but Williams and Clark are already proven stars. You can't deny the impact that Parsons had on the Cowboys' defense, but the team now has an opportunity to take a major step forward with its revamped roster under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

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