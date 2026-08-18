Dallas Cowboys Rookie Offensive Lineman Moves Up Depth Chart in Latest Practice

The Dallas Cowboys have been making a strong impression with their moves throughout the offseason, and with a strong start to training camp and the preseason, there has been nothing to kill the hype.

Over the weekend, Dallas once again stole the spotlight by making a splash with the signing of future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller. While the Cowboys are known for making big moves, it's the under-the-radar motion that can make or break a team.

For the Cowboys, that came in practice on Monday afternoon when the team returned to the field in Oxnard. While it's nothing flashy, the offensive line had some shake-ups that could pay off down the road.

Dallas has struggled with consistency from the unit throughout the years, and on Monday, we got a little glimpse at what the future could hold. For one rookie offensive lineman, it looks like he is gaining the confidence of the coaching staff and more opportunities could be coming his way as the preseason goes on.

Drew Shelton Moving Up The Depth Chart

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys selected Shelton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, with the No. 112 overall pick. Shelton was immediately viewed as a valuable depth piece for the offensive line, who could line up at multiple positions.

Early on in his rookie season, that appears to be the case.

According to the Cowboys beat writers on the scene in Oxnard on Monday afternoon, Shelton is now getting work with the second-team unit at left tackle.

While Shelton was working at left tackle, Nate Thomas, who was competing for the starting left tackle job entering camp, was getting in work at right tackle. Trevor Keegan and TJ Bass lined up at guard, while Nick Leverett was at center.

Dallas Cowboys tackle Nate Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is notable to see Shelton getting work with the second-team unit at left tackle, because it has been one of the weakest points along Dallas' offensive line. Tyler Guyton has struggled with consistency and injuries, so there could be an opportunity for Shelton to find his way into more playing time if he continues to impress.

And with how well first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence have performed, along with third-round pick Jaishawn Barham, Dallas appears to be well on its way to putting together a stellar 2026 rookie class.

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