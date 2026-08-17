Cowboys' Updated Cap Space With Von Miller's Reported Contract Details

While we knew the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran edge rusher Von Miller to a one-year deal, we didn't know the financial details of the contract in the immediate aftermath.

Well, now we know, as Miller's contract details have been reported.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Miller and the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal that has a maximum value of $7.5 million.

For a player who tallied nine sacks last season, that's a solid deal for the Cowboys, and especially when you consider it comes in less than what the Washington Commanders paid him in 2025.

Miller's deal with Washington had a base value of $6.1 million and a max value of $10.5 million with incentives.

Cowboys' updated cap space

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Over The Cap, the Cowboys had about $19.2 million in cap space before inking Miller, so they should have roughly $13.7 million with him on the books.

That's an ample amount of cap space that gives the Cowboys room to make another move, but likely nothing too significant.

We also have to remember the Cowboys need about $5 million or so to operate in-season, so not all of that money is available.

Another move coming?

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are still looking at making another addition, and more specifically at cornerback. Adoree' Jackson could be someone the Cowboys are eyeing.

"In addition to Von Miller, the Cowboys have explored cornerback help via free agency. One name to watch is Adoree Jackson, who was with DC Christian Parker in Philadelphia," Fowler wrote. "Jackson has interest from a few teams, though.

It would definitely make more sense to add another player at the position. The jury is still out on Shavon Revel and we know DaRon Bland has injury concerns and hasn't played well when healthy in recent years.

Impact of Von Miller addition

Founders FFC linebacker Von Miller during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Miller is up there in age at 37 years old, he is still playing at a high level after tallying nine sacks and 36 pressures last season while playing a limited role (37% of snaps).

He gives the Cowboys a much-needed established pass-rusher in a room that has question marks with Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezieruaku and Malachi Lawrence.

Miller's experience will also be huge in the locker room, and that's especially true for the team's young edge rushers who are still developing and can learn from the future Hall of Famer.

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