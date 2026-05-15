Cowboys' Schedule Release Video Offers Creative Way to Reveal 2026 Slate

The Dallas Cowboys have revealed their 2026 schedule in style, with the team revealing its upcoming slate in a creative way that wasn't over the top, but solid nonetheless.

The Cowboys deployed their slew of Tylers (Guyton, Booker and Smith) along the offensive line to aid in the video, which was a mission-intel-themed one.

The three offensive linemen sit around a big table and go over the intel of each 2026 opponent, which is a fun way to reveal the exact dates and times of the Cowboys' schedule. It was a bit long at over eight minutes, but we appreciate the production, for sure.

One of the funniest moments of the video was when the mission for the Tennessee Titans was to "change absolutely nothing," and then featured a cut to Titans quarterback Cam Ward absolutely shredding himself and the team last season.

"I mean, we keeping a buck right now, we a**," Ward says in the clip.

We also loved the "Ty-Tans" throw in because of the trio of Tylers in the video.

You can check out the entire schedule release video below.

A total Tyler takeover 🕵️‍♂️



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📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 7pm CT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/HME8Ic4cek — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 14, 2026

For a more clean look at the Cowboys' 2026 schedule, you can keep scrolling to check out the exact dates and times for each contest.

Cowboys 2026 schedule

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

* Home games in bold

Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 2 | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3 | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil

Week 4 | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football

Week 6 | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD