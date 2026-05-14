The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 regular season schedule is set, with the NFL officially unveiling the week-by-week schedule for the entire league as we gear up for OTAs, minicamps, and training camp.

We have known the team's full list of opponents since the end of the 2025 campaign, but now we know when and where the Cowboys will be suiting up each and every week.

The Cowboys are set to face teams from the AFC South and NFC West, each division rival twice, and the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after a game at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas' season kicks off on the road against the NFC East rival New York Giants in primetime on Sunday Night Football, and will wrap up in Week 17 with another divisional road game as the Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys have the 13th-toughest strength of schedule in the league, and are projected to have the fourth-most travel miles throughout the year.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 regular season schedule can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 Schedule

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📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 7pm CT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/HME8Ic4cek — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 14, 2026

* Home games in bold

Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 2 | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3 | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil

Week 4 | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football

Week 6 | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD

Dallas Cowboys 2026 Opponents

HOME: Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens (Brazil), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders.

AWAY: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Giants, Eagles, Commanders.

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