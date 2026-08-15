We knew Dak Prescott wasn't going to play in the preseason opener as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Seattle Seahawks. The only question was which of the two backups would get the call.

For the first time in years, the Cowboys are holding a competition for the No. 2 spot. For several years, that was a role occupied by Cooper Rush, but when he left in free agency in 2025, the Cowboys turned to Joe Milton III.

Milton had some inconsistent play when he was on the field, but remained the primary backup the entire season. He didn't do enough to secure the job in 2026. Dallas decided they wanted to give him some competition and brought in Sam Howell.

Entering the first preseason game, it seemed as though Howell had the upper hand on Milton. Just ahead of their game against Seattle, that became apparent as Howell was named the starter. According to Jon Machota, Howell will play the entire first half and Milton will take over and play the second half.

Joe Milton joined Dallas with plenty of excitement

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milton was a sixth-round pick for the New England Patriots in 2024 and appeared in one game. He flashed potential with 241 yards and a touchdown pass while adding a rushing touchdown.

He was traded to Dallas in the offseason and fans were enamored with his incredible athleticism and rocket arm. Unfortunately, he struggled with being able to put any sort of touch on his throws during the preseason. During the regular season, he appeared in four games and had 183 yards with one touchdown pass and two picks.

Sam Howell offers plenty of experience

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during a joint practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howell was a fifth-round pick for the Washington Commanders in 2022 and started 17 games during his second season. While the Commanders were just 4-13 that year, Howell had some decent moments. He also led the NFL with 21 interceptions.

Since leaving Washington, Howell has become a bit of a journeyman. He played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024 and then the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. He hasn't appeared in a regular season game since 2024, but still has much more experience overall than Milton.

Howell, who seems to be a strong fit in Brian Schottenheimer's offense, enters this season with a completion percentage of 62.6 with 4,139 yards, 22 touchdowns passes, and 23 interceptions.

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