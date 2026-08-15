3 Dallas Cowboys Every Fan Must Watch In NFL Preseason Opener vs Seahawks

We are just hours away from the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night, with a primetime kickoff at Lumen Field.

As the nationally televised game for Saturday night, everyone around the league will get to see the team's revamped roster on display, and see if any of the hype from the offseason and training camp is for real.

The Cowboys will sit a majority of their starters, but there are still a handful of players that everyone will be tuning in to see under the lights on the NFL Network.

Who should Cowboys fans be keeping an eye on during the preseason opener?

Let's take a closer look at some of the most intriguing players entering Saturday night's primetime clash in Seattle.

Caleb Downs, Defensive Back

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that all eyes will be on the team's highly touted first-round pick, Caleb Downs, who is expected to be a true difference maker in the secondary from Day One.

Downs has impressed veterans and the coaching staff with his football IQ and leadership skills, and now it's time to see how he can perform in his first taste of NFL action. Downs is expected to see limited reps in the preseason, but let's see what he can do with them.

Shavon Revel, Cornerback

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps no player has generated more buzz during training camp than second-round cornerback Shavon Revel. Revel's rookie campaign was delayed as he recovered from a knee injury that prematurely ended his collegiate career, but he entered the league with an impressive skill set.

If it weren't for the injury, many believed Revel would have been a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now that he is healthy, he is showing why.

There is no word on how much Revel will play during the preseason, but he is a player who would benefit from the extra reps and it will be exciting to see if the training camp success translates to live game action.

Israel Abanikanda, Running Back

Dallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abanikanda has been mentioned as a sleeper for the Cowboys in the backfield, and with Jaydon Blue's fumbling issues, Phil Mafah's inconsistency, and Malik Davis all competing for the RB2 job, the Cowboys' newest running back has a real opportunity.

The UFL rushing champion has game-breaking speed and is no stranger to making big plays in the preseason, as we've seen during his time with the New York Jets, so it will be interesting to see if he can take advantage of his opportunities to move up the depth chart and provide some added intrigue to the RB2 race.

Considering Dallas' success with spring league players like Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin in the past, we should all have our eyes on the next potential breakout star.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Seahawks is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

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