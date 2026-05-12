The NFL community is in mourning this week, following the loss of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Craig Morton. Morton started for Dallas in Super Bowl V and is in a rare group of starting quarterbacks to play in the big game.

Morton is just one of four NFL quarterbacks to start in the Super Bowl for two different franchises, also leading the Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl.

He joins Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks to accomplish the feat.

The Cowboys and Broncos both shared the news of Morton's passing at age 83, after confirmation from his family. Morton passed away on May 9, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Simi Valley, California.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Craig Morton on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons at Fulton County Stadium. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

No cause of death was announced.

Morton, who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, is survived by his wife, Kym; his children; his sister; and his grandchildren.

Craig Morton's NFL Legacy

General view of the historical monument pillar of former Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton at the Ring of Fame plaza | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Morton entered the NFL as the No. 5 overall pick of the Cowboys in the 1965 draft, after an All-American career with the California Golden Bears. After starting Super Bowl V for the Cowboys, a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Colts, he entered a competition with the legendary Roger Staubach the following season.

The two quarterbacks split playing time, before Staubach edged out Morton for the job and went on to lead the Cowboys on a 10-game winning streak and Super Bowl VI win.

With Staubach taking over the reigns for Tom Landry's offense, Morton had a brief stint with the rival New York Giants before joining the Denver Broncos, where he is a member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame. During his first year in Denver, Morton won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and AFC Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Morton played six seasons with the Broncos and led the team to its first playoff appearance and ultimately an appearance in Super Bowl XII. Morton finished his NFL career throwing for 27,908 yards, 183 touchdowns, and 187 interceptions.

Our deepest condolences go out to Morton's family and friends during this difficult and tragic time.

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