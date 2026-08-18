Cowboys-Saints Joint Practice Gets Out of Control With Several Fights, Punches Thrown

The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints took part in a joint practice on Tuesday and things got way out of control after countless fights broke out and punches were thrown.

And we've got the receipts.

One video from practice appeared to show a Saints player throwing a punch at running back Javonte Williams.

Appeared to be a punch thrown at a Javonte Williams… leading to a little scuffling pic.twitter.com/RrEcRqmxKv — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) August 18, 2026

There is no doubt about this next one.

We have punches thrown, ladies and gents, and Cowboys edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku was one of the ones swinging.

Things are getting way out of hand at Cowboys-Saints pic.twitter.com/6dz65OnRG9 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 18, 2026

"Another fight. This is absolutely out of control," Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football wrote.

Just when we thought things might calm down a bit, Caelen Carson got into yet another scuffle with a Saints player.

Wait for the German Suplex at around 17 seconds into the clip. What makes it even better is the Saints player doing the suplex was the son of pro wrestling legend Scott Steiner — and no, we're not kidding.

BAH GAWD THAT'S BROCK RECHSTEINER'S MUSIC!#Saints and #Cowboys in another huge fight.



Wait for the slam at 0:17: pic.twitter.com/hDt71jfnbC — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 18, 2026

In the words of DJ Khaled: "Another one."

Big fight between the Cowboys defense and Saints offense. One Saints player chucked a Cowboys’ player helmet. pic.twitter.com/fudi2abRqL — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) August 18, 2026

Hopefully someone got the measurement on how far that helmet went.

Ezeiruaku is no stranger to throwing fists.

Earlier in training camp, Ezeiruaku was kicked out of practice for throwing a punch at right tackle Terence Steele.

“He’s an incredible play style guy. He plays the game the right way, but at the same time we have to have a plan,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Ezeiruaku. “He gets hot and when he feels his temperature rising, what is the plan?"

"He and I discussed a couple different options," Schottenheimer added. "I think we’ve got a good thing in place, but again, I don’t [want to] take it away, the edge that he plays on, but when you throw a punch, you’ve gone over the edge."

It would appear Ezeiruaku didn't stick to whatever plan he came up with while speaking to his head coach.

Joint practice beef can often be overhyped, but that is most definitely not the case this time around. This one between the Saints and Cowboys will go down as legendary as far as heated joint practices are concerned. We'll put it up against any of them.

The Saints and Cowboys will square off in preseason Week 3 on Friday, Aug. 28. It'll be interesting to see if any of this bad blood carries over into that contest.

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