The Dallas Cowboys have had their share of struggles on defense so far during the 2026 season, and that's putting it mildly.

While the defense has had its multitude of problems regardless of who's out there, there's no denying that the countless amount of injuries has likely contributed to these shortcomings.

The Cowboys appeared to be getting healthier ahead of last week's primetime matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but that hardly mattered in an embarrassing 24-16 loss to a team that had entered the game winless.

Now, more potential injury questions are popping up as the Cowboys look to turn things around.

DaRon Bland Not Seen at Cowboys Practice on Monday

NFL Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland was not seen at the team's practice on Monday, per reports from Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. Neither was cornerback Caelen Carson.

It wasn't all bad news though. The Cowboys saw Joey Porter Jr. return to practice on Monday after he missed last Thursday's game against the Bucs due to an unexpected illness.

Porter Jr. was joined by other cornerbacks like Reddy Steward, Alex Austin, Tyrek Funderburk and Derion Kendrick along with rookie defensive back Caleb Downs on the practice field.

The news of Porter Jr.'s absence broke right before kickoff, leaving the Cowboys without one of their best coverage cornerbacks despite the fact he is still adjusting to life with his new team.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) attempts but cannot intercept a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps this last-minute change to the lineup put added pressure on Bland, and it's clear he wasn't able to answer the call.

Bland has faces some notable individual struggles the past two games for the Cowboys. He gave up multiple long receptions in the win over the Houston Texans before dropping a potential game-tying pick-six in the los to Tampa Bay. At the time, that miscue looked like it was going to be forgotten after Dallas got the ball back with a chance to tie the game, but instead, another Dak Prescott pass got tipped into the air and intercepted by the Tampa Bay defense.

This suddenly put a massive microscope on Bland's mistake. He has build a historical reputation for taking interceptions back for touchdowns but he was unable to come through when Dallas needed him most.

If he's healthy enough, Bland will need a bounce-back game in a major way on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, or the Cowboys risk falling to a dreadful 2-4 record.

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