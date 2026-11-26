The Dallas Cowboys saw one of their top players suffer an injury early in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the first defensive drive of the game, star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. tackled tight end Dallas Goedert and appeared to have suffered an upper-body injury in the process. Porter went to the ground shortly after delivering the hit and medical staff came onto the field to check him out.

Porter was able to get up on his own power and walked to the sideline with trainers. He then headed to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. just took an awkward hit to his right arm after tackling Dallas Goedert. He immediately clutched at it and needed medical attention on the field. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 26, 2026

Porter, who was added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Week 4, has been a shutdown cornerback for the Cowboys. He's been one of the few bright spots on a terrible defense, but injuries have been a problem.

Ankle and foot injuries have forced him out of action, but this appears to be a different injury altogether.

Update: Joey Porter Jr. back on the field

Shortly after going to the sideline, Porter left the medical tent and has his helmet on the sideline. A couple of plays later, he was back on the field for the Cowboys and made a stop on third-down. The Eagles attempted to go for it on fourth, but the defense held, giving the ball back to Dak Prescott and the offense with a 7-0 lead.

Star defensive tacke, who has been playing lights out in recent weeks, was the one who stopped the fourth-down play. Williams bullied his way into the backfield and stuffed Saquon Barkley for a one-yard loss.

Eagles dealing with secondary injury as well

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter isn't the only defensive back who suffered an injury early in this game. On the Cowboys' opening drive, Cooper DeJean headed to the sideline after a hard hit on running back Javonte Williams. DeJean quickly went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Not long after he left, it was announced that he wouldn't return due to a concussion.

Cowboys looking to improve to .500

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer instructs his team during warmups before a game against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has had an up-and-down season, but could improve to 6-6 if they are able to knock off the Eagles. It would be their second consecutive win, something that hasn't happened since Week 13 last year.

More importantly, it would give them some confidence as they prepare for a tough stretch of games to close out the year.

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