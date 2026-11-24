The Dallas Cowboys haven't had much to feel great about on a consistent basis this season. Week after week, negative headlines surround the team, and for good reason.

But one of the lone bright spots for Dallas this year didn't even begin the season on the roster.

Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. arrived to Dallas prior to Week 4 following a midseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This marked a fresh start for Porter Jr. following a somewhat messy end to his career with the Steelers.

Though the Cowboys still have some concerning team-wide struggles on defense, Porter Jr. has done everything in his power during the past 55 days since the trade to ensure that Dallas gets things turned around, something that could earn him a new contract in the process.

Joey Porter Jr. Has Lived Up to the Hype With Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) checks the replay screen during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr. is looking to earn a massive new contract this offseason. This dilemma is what led to his holdout with the Steelers, who traded him as a result.

Dallas has a ton of different decisions to make this offseason, but Porter Jr.'s production this year is giving the Cowboys no choice but make his contract extension No. 1 on the list of priorities if he keeps it up.

During his first six games with the Cowboys (all starts), Porter Jr. has allowed just five catches on 15 targets for 35 yards and no touchdowns on 258 defensive snaps, per NFL Pro Stats. This has included 11 total tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss and five pass breakups.

The possibility of a new contract has been a hot topic of discussion among Cowboys fans, especially when Porter Jr. missed some time due to injury and illness. There was a notion that his absence in Week 5 and Week 9 were a result of another holdout situation.

Porter Jr. made sure to shut that down quickly.

“I don’t know where that narrative came from," Porter Jr. said, per Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. "I mean, I get it, it’s the internet, but I don’t really pay no attention to that or do I really care. My goal is to win games and play football.”

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 5-6 record means Dallas still has a ton to play for down the stretch. The Cowboys still have a chance at winning the NFC East in order to clinch a playoff spot. Building momentum starts with Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

And if Porter Jr. can keep up his impressive play, the Cowboys will have a shot at a second straight win while closing in further on the New York Giants.

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