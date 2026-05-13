Troy Aikman Praises Dak Prescott's Handling of Situation Cowboys Legend Knows Well

If there's anyone who knows what it's like to handle personalities as a quarterback, it's Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman.

Aikman guided the Cowboys to three Super Bowls in the 1990s, and he did so through no shortage of turmoil. He also managed some interesting personalities, with guys like Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders on the roster during the team's dynasty — and those weren't the only big ones.

As any Cowboys fans will tell you, Aikman was the perfect guy at the perfect time for Dallas and one has to wonder if the Cowboys would've been able to keep it together with just about any other player under center.

Troy Aikman's praise for Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

So, when Aikman heaped praise on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for how he handles the personalities of his top wide receivers Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens, it holds weight.

"I think Dak handles it really well," Aikman told DLLS Cowboys of the dynamic with Pickens and Lamb. "Him being a veteran guy, and also his leadership skills comes out in those situations because all receivers they do want the ball... but I think Dak manages that exceptionally well.

Aikman went on to praise both Pickens and Lamb for being able to work together despite both being No. 1 targets. However, he went back to Dak as the guy bringing it all together.

"(Pickens and Lamb) by all accounts worked well together and then, of course, the play on the field spoke for itself," Aikman said. "I think it was a good setup, and Dak, again, is a facilitator and he's done a great job of it."

It is not easy handling a co-alpha duo like Lamb and Pickens, but that's especially true when you consider all the baggage Pickens brought with him to Dallas.

Pickens was radioactive off his stint in Pittsburgh. Behavioral issues with the team were the norm and the former second-rounder was a walking red flag upon his arrival.

However, Pickens was on his best behavior in Dallas last season. Granted, he certainly wasn't perfect, but Pickens did show more maturity than he had in years past and has inched at least a bit closer to eventually getting himself the lucrative, long-term contract that once seemed unfathomable.

Prescott's calming influence and leadership no doubt played a big role in helping Pickens stay on course. And, if he can do so again in 2026 while posting yet another big season, Pickens is going to get his bag one way or the other in 2027.