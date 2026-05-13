Cowboys ' Dak Prescott Early Favorite To Lead NFL in Major Category

The Dallas Cowboys boasted one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL last season.

Led by veteran quarterback Dak Prescott, they finished second in total yardage with 6,663 yards and seventh in scoring with 471 points. Prescott himself was incredibly efficient with a completion percentage of 67.3 for 4,552 yards with a 30-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Prescott led the NFL with 404 completions on the year and was fourth in touchdown passes. Right ahead of him was Drake May of the New England Patriots with 31 and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions with 34. Ahead of them all was Matthew Stafford, who ran away with the crown, throwing 46 touchdown passes.

Prescott should have another strong campaign in 2026. Not only will it be his second full season with Brian Schottenheimer as his head coach, but Dallas is returning all 11 starters from last season.

Hiring Schottenheimer led to a lot of criticism, but Jerry Jones believed he and Prescott would work well together after Schottenheimer spent the previous two seasons as their offensive coordinator. That proved to be an accurate assumption with the two orchestrating a brilliant offense.

That extra season of work will only help them improve their communication and game planning. The continuity will also be a huge benefit with Prescott again having CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to throw to.

Dak Prescott favored to capture NFL touchdown passing title

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is interviewed after defeating the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

For those reasons, Prescott is the early favorite to capture the touchdown king title this season. According to Kalshi, he has a comfortable lead, with an 80 percent probability to lead the league in touchdown passes.

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Dak Prescott has won the passing TD crown in the past

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It wouldn’t be unprecedented for Prescott to lead the league in passing touchdowns. Instead, doing so in 2026 would be the second time in his career.

Prescott accomplished this feat during the 2023 season, when he threw for 36 touchdowns. Prescott also led the league in completions that year, with 410.

That was the same year that Prescott finished second in MVP voting, losing to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Of course, Prescott would prefer team success, but that could come if he has another season as strong as he did in 2023.

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