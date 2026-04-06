3 Realistic Draft Day Trades Dallas Cowboys Could Pull Off

The 2026 NFL draft is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are going to be a hot topic on the first night.

Dallas enters the draft with two picks in Round 1, but they haven’t been shy about their willingness to make a move.

With Jerry Jones open for business, here’s a look at three realistic trade options that could happen during the draft.

Cowboys sell the farm for pick No. 3

Texas Tech Red Raiders OLB David Bailey against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas receives: Pick No. 3

Arizona receives: Pick No. 12, pick No. 20, Pick No. 92

Dallas could go into this draft and use their first two picks to add quality starters. Or, they could package their picks and go for a true difference-maker.

In this scenario, they give up their first three picks, which is a tough pill to swallow. It could be worth it, however, since it would allow them to select Texas Tech’s David Bailey.

Easily the best pass rusher in this class, Bailey is the type of player who can make a huge impact on the game. Opposing offenses will have to scheme around him, which opens things up for everyone else.

Double swap with Cleveland Browns

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas receives: Pick No. 6, Pick No. 39

Cleveland receives: Pick No. 12, Pick No. 20

Dallas could also look for an impact player without surrendering their first three picks. One scenario that’s been floated has the Cowboys sending their two picks in Round 1 to the Cleveland Browns for No. 6 and No. 39.

This could be a win for both teams since Cleveland already has a game-changing defender in Myles Garrett and can surround him with more first-round talent. For the Cowboys, they can get into the top 10, while also getting another top 40 selection.

This move could make sense for the Cowboys if they wanted to target Arvell Reese, Rueben Bain Jr., Mansoor Delane, or Sonny Styles.

Cowboys get their pick back

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson passes against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Dallas receives: Pick No. 33, Pick No. 44

New York Receives: Pick No. 20, Pick No. 112

The Jets have multiple picks in Round 1, but there’s a scenario possible where they don’t select a quarterback at No. 2 or No. 16. If that happens, they could look to get back into Round 1 and grab Ty Simpson from Alabama.

Dallas drops out of the first round in this scenario, but they get the first pick on Day 2. They also get their second-rounder back from the Quinnen Williams trade. For a team needing multiple pieces on defense, this would be a win, especially if someone such as Jacob Rodriguez slides into the second round.