Cowboys Rookie Devin Moore Named Potential NFL Draft Steal

In need of help at the cornerback position, the Dallas Cowboys were linked to some of the best prospects in the 2026 NFL draft, including Mansoor Delane, Chris Johnson, and Colton Hood.

They didn't take a cornerback early, however, instead landing safety Caleb Downs and EDGE Malachi Lawrence in Round 1 and linebacker Jaishawn Barham in Round 3. It wasn't until their second of three selections in Round 4 when Dallas finally added a boundary corner.

At No. 114 overall, the Cowboys took Florida cornerback Devin Moore. A promising prospect, Moore has everything you look for in an NFL corner. He's 6-foot-3 and nearly 200 pounds and has incredible length. He's great in press coverage and uses his size to his advantage in jump balls.

The only real concern with Moore is a lengthy injury history. For Dallas, they felt taking him when they did was worth the roll of the dice, and one draft analyst believes Moore could make them look wise for the risk.

Devin Moore could be a steal for the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo names nine potential NFL draft steals who could "embarrass" their critics and Moore was one of the players to make his list. Melo admitted there's a risk due to injuries but his talent and the Cowboys' need at the position could be the perfect match.

"Former Florida cornerback Devin Moore suffered various injuries in college that limited his appearances. When available, the Naples native is long and competitive with ideal size and frame. Moore is 6-3, 198 pounds with near 32-inch arms," Melo wrote.

"That length shows up with a combativeness at the catch point. He started 11 contests this past campaign with 35 tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions. The Dallas Cowboys are looking for aggression in a new-look secondary, so there's opportunity for reps."

Cowboys have mixed results when gambling on injuries

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time the Cowboys have rolled the dice on an injured player, and they've had mixed results when doing so.

In 2016, they took Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith 34th overall and after a redshirt rookie season, he was able to play well for a couple of seasons before his performance dropped dramatically. That said, he was a draft success, but a later extension was the problem.

They rolled the dice on another linebacker in 2018, selecting Leighton Vander Esch in the first round. He too was a success, even though injuries ultimately shortened his career. That was similar to Sean Lee, a second-round pick in 2010 who was one of the best linebackers in the NFL, but struggled with health throughout his career.

More recently, Dallas selected cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round a year ago. He has yet to reach his potential, but there's hope he could still develop into a solid player. As for Moore, the Cowboys at least waited until Round 4 to make the move, making this a much smarter gamble on their part.

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