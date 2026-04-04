New Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Ballhawk CB, Rangy Safety

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL Draft with two picks in the first round, and it's a safe bet they will use both of those selections on defensive players.

That's the case in a recent 7-round mock draft from Pro Football Network's T.J. Randall. Not only does he focus solely on defense in Round 1, but Randall also has the Cowboys taking two defensive backs.

First, it's Tennessee's Jermod McCoy, who has become a consensus favorite prediction for Dallas, especially after his dominant showing at his Pro Day.

Round 1, Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Randall also likes Avieon Terrell, who would feel like a reach this early. McCoy has the talent to be picked this high, but the only question would be centered around his surgically-repaired knee.

"Clemson corner Avieon Terrell was the choice here in my last iteration. Unfortunately, the recent news of his hamstring aggravation intensifies the repeat selection until its severity is further clarified," Randall wrote.

"Even if Terrell had performed diligently, it was likely to be Jermod McCoy following his stellar Pro Day performance that seemingly answered all health-related questions, in addition to the stellar film he displayed in 2024."

Round 1, Pick No. 20: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. | James Snook-Imagn Images

After taking McCoy with their first pick, the Cowboys take Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at No. 20. A hard-hitting prospect, McNeil-Warren could help Dallas get younger at a position of need.

"Double-dipping in the secondary would do wonders for the Dallas Cowboys with safeties Jalen Thompson and Malik Hooker set to play the 2026 season at 28 and 30 years old, respectively. Not to mention their defensive struggles defending the pass last season. Enter Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, the rangy and athletic Toledo product that has been a first-round prospect for me since January," Randall wrote.

His small-school status might concern the Cowboys' front office, but defensive coordinator Christian Parker had a lot of success with McNeil-Warren's former teammate at Toledo, Quinyon Mitchell, in Philadelphia.

Round 3, Pick No. 92: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch gestures after a first down against the Mississippi Rebels. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Randall takes an offensive player with the Cowboys' third pick, going for Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch.

"The electrifying Zachariah Branch complements the skillsets of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb as further firepower for quarterback Dak Prescott," Randall wrote.

After two years at USC, Branch spent his final season with Georgia. He recorded 81 receptions for 811 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys' wide receiver room is a strength, but they know the importance of continually building depth at the spot.