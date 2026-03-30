At the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix this week, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer met with members of the media and discussed a wide range of topics.

He touched on their need for a linebacker, saying they're aware that they need to fill some holes. He also said there would be a competition for the backup quarterback job behind Dak Prescott, with Joe Milton III and Sam Howell competing for that role.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Schottenheimer also discussed the upcoming NFL draft. The Cowboys have two picks in the opening round of the draft, and with their holes on defense, the expectation is that both will be used to add defenders. The second-year head coach said that might not be the case, however.

“If the best player on the board is clearly an offensive player, then we’ll certainly discuss that. And more than likely, knowing Jerry Jones, pull the trigger,” Schottenheimer said.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer on not ruling out drafting an offensive player with one of their first round picks: “If the best player on the board is clearly an offensive player then we’ll certainly discuss that. And more than likely, knowing Jerry Jones, pull the trigger.” pic.twitter.com/A6QJVLqP7o — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 30, 2026

Dallas is returning all 11 starters from the 2025 season, although there's some concern surrounding George Pickens. The star receiver had a breakout campaign last year, and the Cowboys used the franchise tag to keep him from hitting free agency.

While Dallas believes Pickens will ultimately play on the tag, Schottenheimer didn't sound confident that everything would be smooth sailing with Pickens when asked on Monday. There are also questions surrounding both offensive tackles, especially Tyler Guyton, who hasn't developed into a consistent starter at left tackle. That said, it still seems highly unlikely the Cowboys would select an offensive player.

Cowboys have gone against the consensus in the past, and it worked

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Cowboys were facing similar concerns on defense in 2020 and the expectation was that they would take a pass rusher or a cornerback in the opening round. Once they were on the clock at No. 17, they decided to go a different route, however, taking Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb quickly proved to be a difference-maker, recording 935 yards and five touchdowns on 74 receptions as a rookie. Since then, he's racked up at least 1,000 yards in each of the past five seasons.

That being the case, Jerry Jones would surely feel confident taking the best player on the board, regardless of position. As we saw with Lamb, it's rare teams regret such a decision when the player is a stud.