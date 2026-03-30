Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer Offers Ominous George Pickens Contract Update

While the Dallas Cowboys have wide receiver George Pickens locked in with the franchise tag, there is still some uncertainty surrounding him.

That uncertainty stems from two things: there is no guarantee the two sides will be able to agree on a long-term deal, which could lead to a holdout by Pickens.

When asked about the current situation with contract talks with Pickens, head coach Brian Schottenheimer once again made it clear the goal is to keep Pickens for the long haul, and he has remained in contact with the veteran wideout.

However, he did not say if the two sides are closer to reaching a deal, nor did he promise that Pickens would be in attendance for voluntary workouts next month.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Brian Schottenheimer said he has had talks with George Pickens. Reiterated the desire for team to keep Pickens long term but has no assurances yet Pickens will be around for voluntary offseason program," ESPN's Todd Archer relayed.

Of course, Pickens is not required to be at voluntary workouts, but his absence from that portion of the offseason program could hint at an impending holdout down the line.

Will George Pickens hold out?

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We can't say for sure, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated back in February that he didn't expect Pickens to report until a long-term contract extension is done.

"I do not expect to see Pickens in the facility unless and until there is a long-term deal, so don't expect him to sign the tag yet," he said.

Rapoport also wondered "if there is another team that wants to give a premium draft pick and sign Pickens to a long-term deal themselves."

Despite what the Cowboys have repeatedly said about wanting to keep Pickens, a trade remains a real possibility if this situation drags out and the wide receiver doesn't report.

Safe to say, this situation is far from settled and nothing should be ruled out.