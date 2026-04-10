Chris Johnson Emerging as Dark Horse CB Option for Cowboys at No. 20

Chris Johnson might have a recognizable name since there was once a league-leading rusher with the same name, but the San Diego State cornerback isn't getting much hype ahead of the 2026 NFL draft. That doesn't mean he's not in play for the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 20, though.

As is often the case, the general consensus doesn't match what NFL scouts believe. That's how it is with Johnson, who ESPN's Jordan Reid says is a hot name in league circles. He added that there's a belief he could be the third cornerback off the board, behind LSU's Mansoor Delane and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy.

That means he could be in play for the Cowboys with their second selection in Round 1, even though he hasn't been brought to The Star for a Top-30 visit. In fact, that could be by design, with Reid cites a belief that teams are hiding their interest.

"The Steelers and Jets are the only top-30 visits Johnson has had, though many teams believe others are trying to hide their interest. Multiple sources have said his realistic draft range starts with the Cowboys at No. 20," Reid said.

Would Chris Johnson be a fit with the Dallas Cowboys?

San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New Dallas defensive coordinator Christian Parker has a remade secondary already, with Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Cobie Durant being signed in the offseason. What makes each of those players a fit for Parker is their versatility and discipline, something that was missing from the secondary in 2025.

Johnson fits in that same mold, proving capable of playing inside and outside during his time at San Diego State. He's also a technician, which is right up Parker's alley, considering he's a coach that emphasizes teaching and communication above all else.

This doesn't mean Johnson isn't an athletic player. He was impressive during the NFL Combine, running a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash along with a 38-inch vertical. That doesn't put him in "workout warrior" territory, but it's enough to have confidence that he can keep up with any receiver he's tasked with covering.

When did the Cowboys last draft a CB in Round 1?

Dallas Cowboys CB Morris Claiborne motions to get the crowd louder against the St. Louis Rams. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Dallas hasn't invested a first-round pick in a cornerback in over a decade. While they did take Byron Jones in 2015, he was technically a safety at first, eventually moving to cornerback.

The last time they drafted a true cornerback in the first round was in 2012, when they traded up with the St. Louis Rams for Morris Claiborne. That selection didn't work out, with Claiborne struggling with health and consistency throughout his five seasons in Dallas.

Selecting Johnson wouldn't require a move up the draft board, making the pick far less risky. And if the scouts who are high on him are correct, he will make an instant impact for the Cowboys.