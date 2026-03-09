Jalen Thompson Contract, Full Salary & Details For Cowboys Free Agent Signing

The Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL offseason with a clear goal in mind: to completely revamp the roster on defense with players who fit into new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

On Monday, the first day of the legal tampering period, the team brought in some valuable assets by agreeing to trade for Green Bay Packers edge Rashan Gary and agreeing to a three-year deal with Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson.

Both players fill major voids in Dallas, and can immediately be inserted into the starting lineup.

The 27-year-old Thompson even came at a great price. The Cowboys are known for bargain shopping during free agency, and they did just that with the addition of Thompson.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cowboys inked Thompson to a three-year, $33 million deal with a max value of $36 million. The deal was negotiated by Don Weatherell and Martin Fischman of Klutch Sports.

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, Thompson, who will be 28 years old when the 2026 season kicks off, recorded 95 tackles, six passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble in 15 starts. Thompson has started in every game he has played over the past three seasons (47).

Thompson brings some familiarity to the Cowboys defense. Like Gary, who was acquired earlier in the day, Thompson has strong ties to the coaching staff.

Gary will also be reunited with former teammate Kenny Clark, who theCowboys acquired last season as part of the Micah Parsons trade, and new defensive backs coach andpassing game coordinator Derrick Ansley, who spent the past two seasons on the Packers' staff. He also works out with Cowboys pass rush coordinator BT Thompson, and Parker was in Green Bay for the first two years of Gary's career.

Thompson, meanwhile, reunites with Cowboys defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Ryan Smith, who held the same position with the Cardinals last season.