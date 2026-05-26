5 Dallas Cowboys Who Could Make First Pro Bowl in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 season with internal expectations of being able to compete for a Super Bowl. Time will tell whether or not that's the case, but there's no denying that Dallas has an impressive collection of talent across the roster.

The Cowboys made multiple notable trades and signings in free agency before striking big in the first round of the NFL Draft. Many of these new additions are expected to have a major impact on the team's success next season.

As a result, this could lead to multiple players receiving their first-ever Pro Bowl nods, some of which have been more long overdue than others.

Jalen Thomson, Safety

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arguably Dallas' top free agent addition this offseason, Thompson has been one of the more underrated safeties in the NFL the past few seasons and is due for his first-career Pro Bowl nod.

Now that he's with the Cowboys, the spotlight will no doubt be increased, potentially leading to more votes from fans in the Pro Bowl polls.

In his seven-year career, Thompson has 578 tackles and nine interceptions. It's about time he earns a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Javonte Williams, RB

Williams was one of the more notable Pro Bowl snubs last season after putting together the best campaign of his NFL career his in first year with Dallas.

Despite entering the season with questions surrounding his health and overall impact, Williams finished with 252 carries for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 35 catches for 137 yards and two more scores.

The Cowboys have found their starting running back for the foreseeable future. Another season of similar production, and it will be nearly impossible to keep Williams off the Pro Bowl roster.

Cobie Durant, CB

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Durant was no stranger to making big plays both during the regular season and playoffs during his career with the Los Angeles Rams. Now as one of the projected starting cornerbacks in Dallas, his ball-hawking ability could lead to a Pro Bowl nod in 2026

In his four-year career -- regular and postseason -- Durant has tallied 11 total interceptions and two pick-sixes.

Making the Pro Bowl will be tough for Durant considering the talent Dallas added to the secondary, but the interception numbers don't lie.

Caleb Downs, DB

Only the most elite rookies are deserving of a Pro Bowl spot, and it certainly wouldn't surprise anyone if Downs ends up making the cut once the regular season is over.

The No. 11 overall pick in the draft will no doubt have some first-year growing pains but his versatility and unmatched IQ will likely lead to some game-changing plays throughout the season.

Downs can still have a successful season without a Pro Bowl nod, but the star on his helmet instantly gives the former Ohio State star a chance at winning some of those unofficial popularity points.

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys left a bit more to be desired when it came to linebacker additions this offseason, but that could only lead to career-best year from Overshown, who could rack up some lofty numbers as a result.

If injuries don't play a role, Overshown could be due for a monster season as Dallas' top off-ball linebacker. A former safety at the start of his college career, the pass coverage ability and balls skills are there combined with elite east-west speed and some violent hitting power.

Cowboys fans just want to see Overshown healthy for a full season, and that might be all he needs to earn a Pro Bowl spot next year.

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